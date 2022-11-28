Many This Morning viewers are wondering when the show is back on next as it’s been dropped from schedules once more in favour of World Cup coverage.

Viewers are not happy at all with the move today (November 28).

So when is This Morning on next? Read on to find out…

Holly and Phillip aren’t on screen today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning dropped from ITV schedules again

Today saw This Morning dropped from ITV’s schedules once again.

The show, which usually airs between 10am and 12:30pm was dropped in favour of the football today.

Viewers tuning in to watch Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were greeted by coverage of Cameroon vs Serbia instead.

Fans of the show were not happy at all – with many taking to Twitter to air their grievances.

“Almost 10 hours of football today. Even CAMSER [Cameroon vs Serbia] jump the queue over Holly and Phil. Where’s the diversity of offering for those not keen to watch matches that are of no interest?” one viewer ranted.

“Surely these games only deserve highlights or on ITV4?”

Another complained: “No @thismorning again!!” followed by a gutted face emoji.

“Peeved that @thismorning isn’t on tomorrow because of the pigging football,” another tweeted last night (Sunday, November 27).

Luckily for viewers, however, they won’t have to wait long until This Morning is back on their screens.

Coverage of the World Cup has replaced This Morning again (Credit: ITV)

When is This Morning back on?

The show is set to return from 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, November 29) and is set to air uninterrupted for the rest of the week.

This isn’t the first time that This Morning has been dropped in favour of the World Cup.

Last week saw the show only air twice in five days.

The show aired in its usual time slot on Monday (November 21). However, at the end of the show, Holly and Phillip confirmed that the show wouldn’t return until Friday (November 25).

“Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings,” Phillip revealed.

“Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary] will be with you Friday,” he then added. “We will see you next week.”

Between Monday and Friday, ITV showed Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Morocco vs Croatia, and Switzerland vs Cameroon instead.

Dermot and Alison filmed the show outside the usual studio last Friday (Credit: ITV)

Friday’s show sparks confusion

Friday’s edition of This Morning saw Dermot and Alison return to host the show.

Together they interviewed Jack Whitehall and Babatunde Aleshe following his I’m A Celebrity exit.

However, it wasn’t the guests that got viewers talking – it was the where the interviews took place.

Rather than speak to the stars in the usual studio, Alison and Dermot were instead presenting from their “local pub”.

Viewers were pretty confused.

“Why does #ThisMorning look like it’s filming in an apocalyptic bunker? What happened to their studio?” one viewer tweeted.

“What’s happening here? Have they been kicked out of their studio?” another asked.

“They must be tarting up the studio for Christmas and they shoved them all in that part of the building instead #ThisMorning,” a third speculated.

This Morning returns tomorrow (Tuesday, November 29) at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

