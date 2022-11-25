Alison Hammond stuns in minidress as fans gush following weight loss

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has been wowing fans and viewers with her weight loss in recent months.

The 47-year-old started to lose weight after losing her mother in 2020.

The Birmingham-based mum-of-one overhauled her diet and exercise regime to lose weight.

And the change in physique has also resulted in a wardrobe overhaul. The star is putting a brighter, bolder spin on her wardrobe, with more figure-hugging clothes.

Alison Hammond shows off her weight loss

The BAFTA nominated TV presenter regularly shares snaps and videos on her Instagram to her 1.2 million followers.

However, her recent post caused a stir.

Alison posted a snapshot yesterday sporting a black and silver glittery minidress and knee-high black boots.

The presenter shared the image as a promotion for online retailer In The Style’s Black Friday sales. In the accompanying caption, Alison informed her viewers they could bag her dress in the sale.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to praise the star on her trim physique and fashionable getup.

One gushed: “You have really inspired me I struggle so much with weight and my confidence is shot but seeing your amazing transformation given me the push I need… thank you and for just being you.”

Another praised Alison: “I never comment on celebs Instagram but I love you so much! You are a fantastic role model to every human being, you lighten up people’s hearts. YOU ALWAYS LOOK AMAZING BUT YOU LOOK SUPER HOT HERE, BEAUTIFUL WOMAN.”

A third wrote: “Look beaut Alison. I love the dress.”

“You look fabulous Alison, it’s like you’re a new woman,” a fourth commenter expressed.

“You look amazing! Can’t recall seeing you in a short dress. So happy for you!” another complimented the presenter.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary weren’t hosting from the regular studio on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Alison appeared on today’s episode of This Morning alongside cohost Dermot O’Leary. The duo take over from Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield every Friday.

However, today’s episode seemed to have been filmed from a different location, rather than from the usual studio space. Many viewers were disappointed by this change of scenery though.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Why does #ThisMorning look like it’s filming in an apocalyptic bunker? What happened to their studio?”

After welcoming Spice Girls star Mel B onto the show to chat about her latest ventures, the studio descended into chaos due to a rogue fire alarm.

When they returned from the impromptu ad break, Alison admitted she “loves it” when live TV “goes wrong”.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

