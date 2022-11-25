This Morning viewers unimpressed as Dermot and Alison in big change on today’s show

On This Morning today, the show had viewers running to social media to express their confusion.

The popular daytime talk show was hosted today by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. The pair take over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield every Friday.

The duo welcomed guests including I’m A Celebrity alum Babatúndé Alêshé, who became the fifth campmate to leave the jungle on Wednesday night.

However, it wasn’t the guests that got viewers talking.

Today’s episode stirred confusion, as it was clearly not filmed from their usual studio space.

Dermot and Alison were presenting from their ‘local pub’ in celebration of England’s upcoming game against USA in the World Cup tonight.

Despite this, viewers were unimpressed with the change of scenery. Many took to social media to air their opinions.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Why does #ThisMorning look like it’s filming in an apocalyptic bunker? What happened to their studio?”

Another confused viewer mused: “What’s happening here? Have they been kicked out of their studio?”

A third joked: “Not in the studio as someone burnt it down? Flooded it? Phil & Holly won’t leave, as they thought they were on all week?”

“They must be tarting up the studio for Christmas and they shoved them all in that part of the building instead #ThisMorning,” a fourth viewer added.

One tweeted: “Don’t like the new studio at all. Cold and bland looking. Hope it’s temperory.”

Spice Girl Mel B walked off set after a fire alarm went off (Credit: ITV)

Mel B walks off after This Morning fire alarm

The new studio wasn’t the only thing that shook up today’s episode. During an interview with Spice Girls star Mel B, the studio descended into chaos due to a rogue fire alarm.

Alison and Dermot welcomed the star onto the show to chat about her latest ventures.

However, the trio appeared stunned when a fire alarm started ringing.

Why does #ThisMorning look like it’s filming in an apocalyptic bunker? What happened to their studio?

Mel B jumped up and insisted that everyone leave the studio, while the hosts remained calmly on the sofa.

Keeping her cool, Alison grabbed the singer to stop her from leaving the set. She sat the Spice Girl between her and Dermot, but Mel quickly got up and walked off camera. It cut to an ad break before they could continue their chat.

When they returned, Alison admitted she “loves it” when live TV “goes wrong”. However, Mel B jokingly criticised the way the team handled the alarm, saying: “Imagine if there was a fire we didn’t even move.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

