When is Married At First Sight UK back for series 7?

Married At First Sight UK has become a Channel 4/E4 institution, and fans are desperate for it to come back for series 7.

After series 6 of MAFSUK came to an end last year, viewers have been clamouring to know when the show will return.

Here’s everything currently known about the new series.

Married at First Sight UK will return later this year (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Married At First Sight UK back?

Channel 4 revealed in February that Married in First Sight UK will return later this year.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “Following a record-breaking run last Autumn, Married at First Sight UK will be heading back down the aisle for a brand new and bigger series, launching in 2022.

“The new series will once again follow a fresh batch of singles, whose search for love and a happy-ever-after will lead them to saying ‘I do’ to a complete stranger, whom they’ll meet for the first time on their wedding day.”

Sadly, there is still no concrete air date.

Read more: MAFS UK star Megan issues plea over ‘damaging’ trolling after being branded a ‘hypocrite’ after cheating

However, it’s likely to be in late summer considering series 6 of MAFSUK staring airing on Monday August 30, 2021.

Season seven will once again closely follow the format of Married At First Sight Australia. There will be weekly commitment ceremonies instead of legal weddings. This year’s contestants will also move into the same house during the experiment for extra drama.

To make things even more exciting, it will be one of the longest-running series yet. The show will feature 30 episodes jam-packed full of couple antics.

Returning series four to bring their expertise and knowledge are Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Daniel and Matt were Married At First Sight UK’s first LGBTQ+ couple (Credit: Channel 4)

Can I still apply for MAFSUK?

You can still apply to be on the 2022 series, with applications open here.

The show’s first-ever LGBTQ+ couple, Daniel and Matt, met on last year’s series.

They’ve been together ever since, and have urged viewers looking for love to take a chance on the show too.

“It was such an amazing experience to appear on the latest series of MAFS UK and to be representing the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this sort of impact,” Daniel and Matt said.

Read more: MAFS UK: Dan and Matt face shock split as concerns creep in over living arrangements?

“We went in not knowing what to expect from the process, other than we’d be marrying a stranger. The experts truly worked their magic. We fell in love thanks to the process and are still together now, happier than ever before. We would heartily encourage anyone who is single and willing to take on something life-changing to apply for MAFS UK – it’s worth all the drama!”

You can check out all the couples that are still together here.

Married at First Sight UK usually airs Monday – Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.