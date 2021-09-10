Married At First Sight UK star Megan Wolfe has caused a stir with viewers after ‘cheating’ on husband Bob Voysey.

On the E4 reality series last night (September 9), fans watched on as the couple took part in their first commitment ceremony.

However, Bob was reduced to tears after discovering his wife had kissed fellow star Jordan Mundell.

Married At First Sight UK: What happened last night?

Megan and Bob appeared to hit it off, before cracks began to show during their honeymoon.

Meanwhile, Jordan and bride Alexis Economou clashed from the start.

During the show’s first dinner party, both couples appeared to be under strain.

And it only brought Megan and Jordan closer together.

Last night, Jordan admitted to kissing Megan after the bash.

He said: “I had my eyes on someone at the dinner party – then we got chatting back at the apartment. We had a vibe and great conversation.

“We found ourselves alone at one point – one thing led to another and we shared a kiss. I think it’s somebody I want to pursue.”

But after the two privately met in Megan’s apartment, it all kicked off at the commitment ceremony.

Jordan came clean about their kiss after realising that Megan wasn’t entirely truthful about Bob.

Married At First Sight UK slam the pair

Many viewers were left angered over the revelation.

On Twitter, one said: “Megan and Jordan deserve each other.”

Another added: “Vulgar attracts vulgar. Megan and Jordon can get in the bin. Watch Megan blame all this on Bob too… She’s horrid.”

Big mistake Megan for someone who makes a living advising others on how to live their lives. What a hypocrite #MAFSUK — Linzi Rainbow (@LinziRainbow) September 9, 2021

imagine being a wellness coach but can happily humiliate a person in public and make them cry for your own personal gain ewwwww bye bye business Megan xoxo #MAFSUK — Jodie 🌻 (@_jodesmw) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, others branded wellness coach Megan a “hypocrite.”

One tweeted: “Big mistake Megan for someone who makes a living advising others on how to live their lives. What a hypocrite #MAFSUK.”

A second shared: “Megan giving Bob lectures on what he needs to change knowing she’s kissed Jordon – hypocrite! Hope the pair of them get their just desserts #Justice4Bob.”

What a hypocrite

A third added: “Imagine being a wellness coach but can happily humiliate a person in public and make them cry for your own personal gain.”

Another penned: “I wonder if all wellness coaches are taught how to manipulate and gaslight their partners as well as Megan is. If I were her clients, after watching this show I’d be demanding my money back #MAFSUK.”

However, Megan was quick to defend herself on social media.

Megan addresses the negative comments

Earlier today, the MAFS star issued a plea on Instagram Story.

She wrote: “Some of your forget this was filmed 4 months ago… if you continue to watch my journey on MAFS, you will see how I respond to this situation.

“It’s been and gone… I understand it’s happening now for you, but not for us. Your comments are both damaging and potentially triggering to Bob & I.

“I have taken responsibility for my actions, owned the situation and apologised profusely as you will see in the coming episodes.”

In addition, Megan shared: “I now, like I have done for years, spend my days helping others with their mental health and do my best to prevent suicide, I am merely highlighting that your incessant hate to strangers you do not know personally may be contributing to the high number of suicides we are seeing grow each and every year.”

The star concluded the lengthy post by asking her followers to “think twice before you post.”

