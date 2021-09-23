Married At First Sight UK couple Matt Jameson and Dan McKee have some tough decisions to make.

The show’s first ever gay couple hit it off immediately, after being matched by the dating experts on the E4 reality series.

But as Matt visits Dan home in Northern Ireland tonight (September 23), could it be trouble in paradise?

Matt and Dan have a tough decision to make on Married At First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: What happens tonight?

As the homestays continue this evening, Matt heads to Northern Ireland to meet Dan’s family.

MAFS UK viewers will know that the Irish sales worker has hopes of settling down in his home town.

However, Matt appears perfectly content living in Leeds.

The two take a trip to the beach, however it isn’t long before doubts start to creep in.

Matt seems concerned that the isolated town is a “completely different experience.”

Speaking off camera, he says: “I do have concerns that the whole living situation is something that might come up between us.

Matt expresses his concerns over relocating to Northern Ireland (Credit: E4)

“Dan has got his heart set on setting roots here in Northern Ireland.

“I just hope we can come to some sort of compromise. I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I wouldn’t be happy.”

Meanwhile, Matt also admits how he’s feeling to husband Dan.

I’m apprehensive about it

He adds: “This is such an idyllic place and it’s absolutely beautiful to be here.

“But I guess the fact we haven’t known each other that long, and we’re still in the early stages of our relationship…”

Matt concludes: “I am nervous and I am apprehensive about it.”

Dan and Matt actually make sense. They also both seem to be level headed and earnest #MAFSUK — Fourens (@Fourens__) September 23, 2021

Why can't Matt and Dan compromise and live somewhere totally different it does not have to be in either one of their home towns #MAFSUK — Little Bird (@littlebird018) September 23, 2021

I’m so worried Matt and Dan will be broken up by where they want to live 😭 #MAFSUK — Nikki Poulton (@Hippy_Nikki) September 22, 2021

This Matt and Dan distance dilemma is so frustrating cz they are a perfect match #MAFSUK — Tracy (@traycmari) September 22, 2021

Dan and Matt are firm favourites with viewers

Meanwhile, viewers are keen for the pair to remain together.

Following last night’s episode, fans of the show flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Dan and Matt actually make sense. They also both seem to be level headed and earnest #MAFSUK.”

A second suggested: “Why can’t Matt and Dan compromise and live somewhere totally different it does not have to be in either one of their home towns #MAFSUK.”

A third pointed out: “It’s Leeds and Northern Ireland. Hardly the other side of the world. Don’t get the problem with Matt and Dan.”

But will the couple make it work?

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

