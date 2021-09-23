Married At First Sight UK has had viewers totally gripped in recent weeks.

But while the E4 reality series has provided plenty of dramatic moments, have the dating experts managed to secure a successful match?

Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining couples.

Are Married At First Sight UK couple Morag and Luke still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Morag and Luke

Morag appeared far from impressed when she met husband Luke for the first time on their wedding day.

But since then, the pair have seemingly patched things up.

While the couple have remained pretty secretive on social media since leaving the show, some fans are convinced Morag and Luke are still together.

It comes after Luke recently posted a social media snap of himself hiding his wedding finger.

But what could it mean?

Amy and Josh have had their moments on Married At First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Amy and Josh

These two certainly haven’t had the easiest of times on the E4 reality show.

But while they’ve had a few hiccups along the way, the romantic connection is definitely there.

Read more: MAFS UK: Dan and Matt face shock split as concerns creep in over living arrangements?

It’s unknown whether Josh and Amy are still together, however the stunning bride did recently tease a potential future.

After a fan asked Amy whether the pair were still together on Instagram, she added a love heart emoji to the post.

We guess only time will tell.

Dan and Matt immediately hit it off on their wedding day (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: Dan and Matt

Dan and Matt have proved to be one of the strongest couples in the experiment.

However, their living arrangement has caused a few issues.

While Dan is keen on living in Northern Ireland, Matt is perfectly settled at home in Leeds.

It’s unclear whether the pair have managed to work through the problem, as their social media accounts aren’t giving much away.

But we certainly hope they’re together!

Franky and Marilyse have shared a rocky relationship (Credit: E4)

Franky and Marilyse

Strength and conditioning coach Franky has certainly caused a stir during his time on the show.

After being matched with mum-of-two Marilyse, viewers appeared concerned over his “controlling” and “red flag” behaviour.

But are they still together?

From what it appears, Franky has headed back home to Dubai to continue his work as a coach.

Meanwhile, Marilyse has posted a string of social media posts in the UK.

Sadly, the couple are yet to post any recent pics together.

Married At First Sight UK: Tayah and Adam

Tayah and Adam were one of the final couples to be matched on the experiment – and they instantly connected!

The pair have gone from strength to strength throughout the series, with Tayah even planning to move in with her husband.

And it appears that the couple are just as loved up following the show.

Tayah and Adam have both shared various social media posts together.

Read more: MAFS UK star Megan issues plea over ‘damaging’ trolling after being branded a ‘hypocrite’ after cheating

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the stunning brunette dropped a huge hint she’s still married to Adam.

Replying to a fan comment on Instagram, she declared: “He’s a good bloke x.”

Well, that says it all!

