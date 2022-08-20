When does Strictly Come Dancing start? Launch date is officially confirmed!

The start date for the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

Show dancer Johannes Radebe appeared on The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 this morning (Saturday, August 20) and the news was announced.

Host – and former Strictly finalist – AJ Odudu told fans exactly when they could get their fix of the dancing show.

And it’s not long to wait!

In one month’s time, we’ll be watching the class of 2022 strut their stuff.

AJ Odudu hosts The Big Breakfast (Credit: Channel 4)

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens on Saturday September 17.

Dancer Johannes visited the Big Breakfast studios this morning for a chat. It was during his interview that AJ announced the news.

Johannes was a finalist alongside AJ last year with his celeb partner John Whaite.

AJ revealed while they were talking: “We do have the exclusive that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is going to be September the 17th.

“How exciting!”

John and Johannes were finalists last year (Credit: BBC)

Excitement from Johannes

Johannes replied: “It is exciting, you would know.

“We can’t face winter without Strictly so I’m just happy it’s back on our screens.”

Us too, Johannes, us too!

Who is in Strictly Come Dancing this year?

This year’s Strictly will see actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Woman Kaye Adams and also singer Matt Goss all take to the floor.

Joining them are BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson, TV presenter Helen Skelton, DJ Tyler West, comedian Jayde Adams and Swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Also polishing off their dancing shoes are comedian Ellie Taylor, ex-footballer Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford and EastEnders actor James Bye.

Completing the line-up we have singer and presenter Fleur East and presenter Yamza Hassin.

Although the pro-partners have not announced Strictly has already been hit by a favouritism row.

Rumour has it reigning champion Giovanni Pernice is set for the same-sex pairing with Richie Anderson. The news has reportedly ruffled a few feathers!

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday September 17 on BBC One.

