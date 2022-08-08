Strictly star Johannes Radebe makes emotional confession about John Whaite as he gets ready for new partner

Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe took to Instagram this weekend to reminisce over his time with John Whaite on the show last year.

The pair made Strictly Come Dancing history last year as the first all-male couple to dance on the show.

Johannes and John made Strictly history together as the first all-male couple (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite

Dancer Johannes, 35, gushed to his 357,000 followers on Instagram about the Great British Bake Off star.

He wrote: “Now that Strictly rehearsals have started, I’ve been thinking back to last year when I had the pleasure of meeting @john_whaite.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since John came into my life, and what a fabulous and truly special Strictly journey we had.”

Johannes gushed over John as he returns to Strictly rehearsals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He stated: “There were moments during the show which took my breath away, including the overwhelming support we received.”

In the post, he thanked fans for their support and voting for the pair last year.

He then continued, “Not only is John an amazing dancer, he is an incredible friend, and I can’t imagine a life without him in it. Here are some of my favourite moments from our time together on the show, which I hope you enjoy.

“Although my Strictly journey with John has come to a close, I’m feeling the energy and magic of the show again, and I am looking forward to the next Strictly chapter and the excitement and challenges this will bring.”

He finished the post off by saying: “I cannot wait, let the adventure begin!”

John commented on the adorable post saying: “You bugger – you’ve made me cry into my avocado on toast love you MJR x.”

Who won Strictly 2021?

Johannes and John came second behind Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

However, the duo then went on to star together on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

It is reported that this year’s same-sex couple could be Giovanni and newly announced contestant Richie Anderson.

However, we’ll have to wait and see!

