What’s on instead of Holby City next week? The BBC medical drama has been axed

With Holby City coming to an end tonight (March 29) on BBC One, fans are all asking what’s on instead of the medical drama next week?

The beloved hospital drama was first broadcast in 1999 and has been a staple of UK television every week since.

Ever since it was cancelled, viewers have been wondering what will replace the medical drama.

But wonder no more, because ED! has all the details here.

Holby City is coming to an end tonight (Credit: BBC)

What’s on instead of Holby City?

With Holby City coming to an end, the BBC revealed it was exploring ways to better represent the entirety of the UK.

As a result, Waterloo Road has been revived and will fill the medical drama’s TV slot.

Piers Wenger, who is Director of BBC Drama said: “It was an incredibly difficult decision that took time to come to.

Read more: EastEnders fans spot clue Sam Mitchell as ALREADY returned to Walford

“We had a clear direction on wanting to make more drama across the UK. We had EastEnders, Holby in the south and Casualty in Wales.

“But we need dramas to better reflect life in the north of England which is why we’ve chosen to bring back Waterloo Road.”

However, there is yet to be an official return date for Waterloo Road.

In the meantime, the BBC has filled next week’s slot with MasterChef.

The cookery show usually airs at 9pm, however, it has been moved back to 8pm to fill Holby’s usual slot.

Fans are wondering what is replacing Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Is Holby cancelled for good?

Holby fans were heartbroken last year when it was announced the drama was coming to an end.

Although it looks like it is completely finished, some fans are already hoping the BBC will change its mind.

Read more: Holby City finale trailer drops and these 6 questions need addressing!

“They brought back Waterloo Road so I will never give up the hope of a #HolbyCity return one day,” tweeted one fan.

A second said: “Pray for a miracle cure for Jac in the hope that another sensible TV channel may bring back #HolbyCity for the millions of loyal fans.

“No need for a TV licence after next week as @BBCHolbyCity is the only thing I watch.”

Holby City’s final episode airs tonight (March 29) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.