EastEnders fans spot clue Sam Mitchell has ALREADY returned to Walford

EastEnders fans are convinced they have spotted a clue proving Sam Mitchell has already returned to Walford.

The younger sister of Phil and Grant Mitchell hasn’t been seen in Walford for six years.

Kim Medcalf will play Sam again in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

But soap bosses have announced the legendary character will soon return.

And now fans think she’s connected to the mysterious gun package Phil’s partner Kat Slater received.

One said: “Calling it the gun is for Sam and she’s already back in Walford.”

A second said: “We also don’t know whose gun that was that Phil wanted rid of. For all we know, that gun could be connected to Sam.”

A third said: “I reckon the gun is for Sam.”

Sam’s comeback is set to happen within weeks now with actress Kim Medcalf returning to the role.

EastEnders comeback for Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell

Phil and Grant’s younger sister was last seen in 2016 with Danniella Westbrook in the role.

Kim originally replaced Danniella as Sam in 2002.

The star remained in the role until 2005. When Sam returned in 2009, it was Danniella playing her.

During her last stint, Sam attended the funeral of her mum Peggy before abandoning her son Ricky with his dad Jack Branning.

She fled back to Spain alone.

EastEnders did not ask former star Danniella Westbrook to return as Sam (Credit: Splash)

And now she’s set to return for him – with a host of explosive storylines to back her up.

According to The Sun, BBC soap bosses have been in talks with Kim since last autumn.

A source told the newspaper: “Sam’s return has been on the cards for some time. They felt she was a natural fit for this version of Sam. It’s nothing against Danniella, she created an icon as the character.

“But as often happens in soaps, the bosses wanted to recast and take Sam in a different direction. Kim is due to begin filming in two weeks and everyone is very excited.”

In a statement Kim said: “When the BBC approached me last year to reprise the role of Sam I was thrilled.

“She’s a brilliant character and I can’t wait to get back in the Square and work with the amazing cast.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

