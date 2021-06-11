Bad news for EastEnders fans – the soap is not on TV tonight.

The BBC soap is being shunted round the schedules because a summer of football is beginning.

But devoted fans need not worry about missing out on their favourite show. Here’s what you need to know about how the European Championship – aka now Euros 2021 – will affect your viewing.

So when is EastEnders back on then? (Credit: BBC, Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Why isn’t EastEnders on TV tonight?

Summer scheduling changes kick off as the Euro 2020 finals – postponed by the pandemic – do the same.

What that means for tonight (June 11) is that EastEnders’ regular Friday airing is not happening.

Read more: Who is Violet Highway in EastEnders and is she hiding a secret?

The opening game of the pandemic-delayed 2020 tournament between Turkey and Italy will be on the box instead.

However, EastEnders fans will not miss out. And an extra episode has already been aired this week, on Tuesday.

When is EastEnders back on TV?

EastEnders is next on your telly on Tuesday June 15.

Again, two episodes will air on that evening.

We hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.

Furthermore, there will also be an episode airing on Wednesday June 16.

Will you watch next week’s episodes of EastEnders all in one go? (Credit: BBC, Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders on iPlayer

However, if the summer disruption is just too much, EastEnders fans have been given the option of watching whenever they like.

That’s because episodes will be available ahead of their normal airing time on BBC iPlayer.

So if any devoted fans still want to watch at the usual time when the football is on instead, episodes can simply be streamed.

Read more: EastEnders: Jake Wood reveals latest project after leaving soap

However, viewers will be free to watch whenever they like – and can binge on Walford events if they want to.

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, June 14. This will continue for three weeks, with four episodes released each time.

The football has meant changes to the TV schedules (Credit: BBC, Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

What have EastEnders bosses said?

Executive producer Jon Sen believes EastEnders being available for streaming enables viewers to watch when they want to.

He said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about.

“With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, over on ITV, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will see changes.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.