EastEnders star Jake Wood has revealed his latest project after leaving the BBC soap earlier this year.

Jake played Max Branning on EastEnders from 2006 until February 2021 when the character decided to leave Walford.

EastEnders: Jake Wood announces latest project

However Jake has now revealed his future involvement in an upcoming play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

He announced the news to his Instagram account, sharing a poster from the play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Wood (@mrjakewood)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Max to go back to prison after kidnapping baby Abi?

He captioned the post: “Buzzing to announce @222aghoststory. Incredible new play, incredible team, book your tickets now www.222aghoststory.”

Jake’s friends and former EastEnders co-stars commented on the post supporting the actor.

Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen wrote: “Congratulations… I’m coming to see this.”

Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, commented a series of clapping emojis.

Max left Walford earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Professional dancer Kevin Clifton, who is a pro on Strictly Come Dancing, commented: “Awesome mate.”

Also starring in the play is Lily Allen, Hadley Fraser and Julia Chan.

The play was written by Danny Robbins and is scheduled to run for 11 weeks.

The story follows Jenny, played by Lily Allen, who is trying to convince her husband Sam, Hadley Fraser, that their new home is haunted, but he doesn’t believe it.

They have two friends Lauren (Julia Chan) and her new partner Ben (Jake Wood) over for dinner.

The four of them decide to stay up until the early hours of the morning to witness any spooky goings-on.

Max in EastEnders

Linda is pregnant with Max’s baby (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Ross Boatman joins cast as Harvey Monroe

Max left Walford earlier this year, however he has been mentioned frequently in recent weeks.

Currently Linda Carter is pregnant with his child.

Meanwhile Jack Branning took Max’s granddaughter Abi, who lives with her great aunt Rainie, to visit Max in Paris.

However when he returned he revealed to his fiancée Denise that Max had taken Abi.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders air tonight (June 10) at 7.35pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think about the current storylines.