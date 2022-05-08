The BBC drama Gentleman Jack has kept us all hooked to our screens for the past few weeks.

The series is based on the real diaries of Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister who was thought to be the first lesbian in the 1830s.

So where did the term Gentleman Jack come from?

And what does it mean?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Gentleman Jack was another term for a lesbian in the 1830s (Credit: BBC)

What does the term Gentleman Jack mean?

Gentleman Jack is set in the 19th century, in a time where society was closed-minded and less open to the idea of same-sex relationships.

As there was no community for it, there was no language at the time to describe same-sex female relationships.

So the title Gentleman Jack was actually another word for lesbian in that era.

Series creator Sally Wainwright explained the meaning behind the name, pointing out that it was a very vulgar term in Yorkshire at that time.

She told Radio Times Festival: “The title Gentleman Jack – Jack meant lesbian. It was either very vulgar language like that, or sensitive posh language like ‘wintering in Rome’.”

Anne Lister’s nickname was Gentleman Jack because of her sexual preference and masculine appearance (Credit: BBC)

Why was Anne Lister called Gentleman Jack?

The title was also a name Anne Lister was given by her neighbours, who ridiculed her appearance and sexual preferences.

Anne Lister was considered to be the first modern lesbian in the 19th century.

Lesbian wasn’t a word back then, there was no community. There was no blueprint for what she was doing.

The real Anne lister, who the character was based on, was even the first woman to marry someone of the same sex in Britain.

However, since things like dating women and wearing masculine clothing were things that society thought only a man should do, her peers began referring to her as Gentleman Jack as a slur.

Surrane Jones who plays her said: “Lesbian wasn’t a word back then, there was no community. There was no blueprint for what she was doing. She was just being herself, because that’s what she says nature intended.

“She could only love the fairer sex. And as you’re playing her, you just become aware that you have a right to be a person. You have a right to be who you are. Regardless of your sexuality.”

