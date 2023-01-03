Waterloo Road fans have been left furious and threatening to switch off after original character Chlo Charles was killed off in the first episode of the eleventh series.

Chlo, played by Katie Griffiths, was one of Waterloo Road‘s original characters.

Tonight (Tuesday, January 3 2023) the show returned nearly eight years after it’s axing.

But fans were furious that Chlo was killed off in the first episode back.

Chlo was a pupil in the first series of Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road: Chlo Charles

Chlo appeared in the very first episode of Waterloo Road, which aired in March 2006.

She and boyfriend-turned-husband Donte Charles were central characters for the show’s first four seasons before they left.

The show continued until series 10 and it was axed in 2015.

Last year it was announced Waterloo Road was returning and Katie Griffiths and Adam Thomas would be returning as Chlo and Donte.

Tonight the first episode of series 11 aired and students were demanding the school’s name be changed in a protest.

However things soon got out of hand when pupils began throwing paint bombs.

Meanwhile Donte and Chlo’s daughter Izzie was nervous for her first day at William Beswick school, and Chlo was preparing for a meeting at the school.

Donte was driving Chlo and Izzie to William Beswick school but they got caught up in the traffic.

Chlo and Izzie got out to walk and Izzie went ahead of her mother.

Chlo was hit by a car (Credit: BBC)

Fans furious as Chlo is killed off

In the traffic, teacher Coral Walker was in her car and got annoyed as paint covered her windscreen.

At that moment Chlo bent down to pick up something in the road.

When a car behind her kept beeping at Coral she screamed at the driver to shut up and accidentally hit the accelerator, causing her to hit the car in front of her, which hit Chlo.

Donte was devastated to learn Chlo had died (Credit: BBC)

Chlo seemed fine at first however at the end of the episode her head starting hurting and she collapsed.

Izzie called an ambulance. At the hospital, Donte, Izzie and Tommy asked to see Chlo but they were told that she had died.

Donte and his children broke down in tears.

But fans were left furious that Chlo was killed off in the first episode of the show’s return.

Sorry but I was actually excited to see more of Chlo and her storyline as an adult. That was just not it for me 🙃 #waterlooroad — Beth (@faithisavampire) January 3, 2023

I shan't be watching it anymore, having watched the first episode and yous killing off someone who I was excited about seeing again. #Chlo #bbc #WaterlooRoad #donte — CAROLINE (@carolineThom67) January 3, 2023

obviously they had to kill bloody chlo off. only episode of the new season i’m watching. really bloody angry now. #WaterlooRoad — amy (@aelmmnouxy) January 3, 2023

No they haven’t just killed Chlo grainier off in #WaterlooRoad 😡😡 in the first episode! — sarah (@sarahlyoungx) January 3, 2023

So annoyed they killed chlo off straight away. It seemed likely from promos but it didn’t need to be done. Seeing Donte and chlo grown up was such a big appeal for the show. #WaterlooRoad — 123 (@realitytvftw) January 3, 2023

No way have #WaterlooRoad killed off Chlo in the first episode 💔 what is going on ??stop it #waterlooroadreturns — heather scott (@heatherscott195) January 3, 2023

Are you telling me we’ve waited 8 years for Waterloo road to come back and they’ve killed Chlo off in the first episode?! #WaterlooRoad — evie (@whatevieedid) January 3, 2023

Waterloo Road airs Tuesday night’s at 8pm on BBC One.

