Waterloo Road: Who does Adam Thomas’ niece, Scarlett Thomas, play in the show?

Waterloo Road will return next year with a new reboot of the show, with Adam Thomas’ niece, Scarlett Thomas, playing one of the students.

But who will Scarlett play? And what is Scarlett’s connection to Waterloo Road?

Scarlett Thomas has joined the cast of Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Who does Scarlett Thomas play in Waterloo Road?

Scarlett will play Izzie Charles, the daughter of Adam Thomas’ character Donte Charles and Katie Griffith’s character Chlo Charles.

Donte and Chlo had baby Izzie at the end of season four of the original series.

Baby Izzie was actually born in the toilets of the Rochdale school.

Izzie is named after Chlo’s mum and fan favourite Waterloo Road character, Izzie Redpath, who was tragically killed at the end of season two.

BBC hasn’t shared a lot of details about Scarlett’s character yet, but we do know she will be a part of the junior cast of the show.

Adam Thomas’ young son and Scarlett’s cousin Teddy Thomas, is also reported to play Tommy Charles, the son of Donte and Chlo.

The Charles family went through a lot in the first four seasons of Waterloo Road, from car crashes, affairs and murders, if that gives any indication of what could be in store for the new series!

Tina O’Brien played Bex Fisher on Waterloo Road back in series 6 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Scarlett Thomas?

Scarlett isn’t only the niece of a Waterloo Road alum, but the daughter of one too!

Her mother is Tina O’Brien, who in series six of Waterloo Road, played Bex Fisher, the oldest daughter of headteacher Karen Fisher.

Scarlett’s father is Ryan Thomas, the Coronation street actor and brother to Adam Thomas.

The two met on the soap and began dating back in 2003, but split in 2009, a year after their daughter Scarlett was born.

Scarlett Thomas has shared this from the Waterloo Road set…

This is the 13-year-old’s first role and one that she seems confident about! She shared from the set: “First day on set.

“So excited to join the cast of Waterloo Road!”

Her uncle, Adam Thomas, who will play the father of her character also shared a heartfelt post from the set: “My very first day back at Waterloo Road… not only was it my first day, but it was my first scene with my lil niece.”

“Am in awe of this girl, could watch her all day every day! Can not wait for you guys to see her in action.

“What a special day. Waterloo Road is back.”

So sweet! Looks like stardom will definitely be on the cards for young Scarlett after her debut in Waterloo Road.

Waterloo Road will return to BBC later this year. All the previous series are currently available on BBC iPlayer.