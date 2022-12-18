Waterloo Road will be returning to screens in January 2023 after it was announced earlier this year that BBC was bringing the school drama back.

Waterloo Road originally ran from 2006 until 2015.

The show focused on the lives of the school’s students and teachers inside and outside of school.

However some truly ridiculous things happened during the course of the series.

Here are the stupidest things that happened on the show.

The school casualty moved to Scotland (Credit: BBC)

1. Moving Waterloo Road to Scotland

The first one will be a pretty obvious one to Waterloo Road fans.

But for those of you who forgot (or simply don’t know) the show was originally set and filmed in Rochdale.

They filmed the first seven series’ at a former primary school.

However for the eighth series it was announced that the show was being relocated to Greenock in Scotland.

According to the BBC, this was to “increase network programming from Scotland,” which makes sense.

But what didn’t make sense was how it was handled on-screen.

Instead of just relocating filming, they relocated the school on the show to make sure the scenery changes didn’t throw off viewers!

Headteacher Michael Byrne was visited by his former pupil Lorraine Donnegan.

Now a millionaire, she wanted Michael to come work at a school she was planning to set up in Scotland – his home.

Coincidentally the L.E.A finally made the decision to shut Waterloo Road after numerous years of questionable incidents happening at the school.

So Lorraine proposed a relocation to Scotland with her as the school’s benefactor, which Michael accepted.

However Michael didn’t want to abandon the school’s current pupils and staff,

So of course, he just upped and moved the school to Scotland, quite literally.

Michael and half the teachers and pupils decided to all just move to Scotland.

Yeah, doesn’t make sense to us either.

The school’s front entrance was destroyed by an upset parent (Credit: BBC)

2. A pupil’s dad ripping the school apart with a digger

Yes you read that correctly.

Flick Mellor began a relationship with Marley Kelly. However her father Ralph hated Marley and bribed him to break up with Flick.

Marley did take the money but changed his mind and threw the money back at Ralph.

Flick’s relationship with her dad took another downwards turn when he attacked Marley.

Ralph blamed the school after Flick disowned him.

So Ralph took the next logical step, got drunk and drove a digger into the school, destroying the entrance.

Just normal things.

Chloe started doing hair on school grounds (Credit: ITV)

3. Students setting up their own businesses on Waterloo Road grounds

Chlo Grainger set up her own hairdressers in a van in the playground.

A few series later Lauren Andrews set up her own nail bar.

Let’s also not forget Ronan Burley was always there to provide his fellow students with DVDs and snacks.

In most schools that would be a week in detention at least.

Getting on the roof was easy at Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

4. The fact students could easily get on the roof… and did many times

Many protests happened on the roof of Waterloo Road including when pupils tried to save headteacher Karen Fisher’s career.

But seriously what school allows their pupils to go onto the roof?

That’s a lot of health and safety violations.

5. A child hacked a multinational company

Kids are smart, but this was just insane.

Genius Kevin Chalk taught fellow pupil Leo how to hack a multinational company, because that’s what kids are really doing these days.

However when Leo put it to the test, he didn’t cover his tracks properly when hacking a huge company which resulted in a police investigation.

That is not legal (Credit: BBC)

6. Kevin and Mrs Windsor’s affair

Student Kevin had an affair with Mandarin teaching assistant Mrs Windsor.

Princess Windsor was married to English teacher Mr Windsor and she began a romantic relationship with Kevin.

He helped her as they planned to run away together, but she left without him.

And nothing was ever done about the fact this TA had a romantic relationship with a pupil.

7. The whole school went to see their classmates on the Waterloo Road version of Jeremy Kyle

Kevin appeared to be involved in a lot of the show’s crazy plots.

He was dating Dynasty Barry at the time and her mother Carol took Dynasty and Kevin on a talk show because she didn’t like him.

A lot of their classmates went to watch the show (which was being filmed on a school day).

To make things even worse the show brought on Kevin’s abusive mother, who he hadn’t seen in many years as he had been in foster care.

What in the Jeremy Kyle is happening?

8. A teacher leaving a drunk pupil in a closet to sober up

Pupil Danielle and her best pal Aleesha once came into school still drunk after a night out.

Danielle then drank ethanol because, why not?

When Miss Steph Haydock found out, she put Danielle in a cleaning cupboard for her to sleep it off, instead of you know… taking her to the school nurse.

Danielle ended up in hospital and of course Steph kept her job.

Did they not check Vicki’s age? (Credit: BBC)

9. A pupil working at a strip club

Vicky MacDonald worked in a strip club when she was 16.

She was trying to make money as her family were struggling financially.

Teacher Chris Mead suspected something was going on with her and found her working at the club.

Did the strip club not do any checks to see if she was old enough to even be working there?

10. Community cafes

Both schools in Rochdale and Greenock set up community cafes for people who were lonely to come in and have some company which is a lovely idea.

However they were literally letting anyone on to school grounds.

No criminal record checks or anything.

Considering all the stuff that happened to the school including burglaries, fires and attacks, you would think the school were a bit more cautious about who they let in.

