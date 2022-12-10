Waterloo Road stars tease what’s to come in new series

Waterloo Road is returning in January 2023 with new characters and new storylines.

The new series will also see the return of a few past characters.

But what can viewers look forward to in the new series?

A peaceful protest will turn into a school riot (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road: A peaceful protest takes a turn

In the new series a peaceful protest at Waterloo Road soon turns into a school riot and the events of the day will have huge ramifications on everyone involved.

Viewers will meet pupils Samia Choudry, played by Priyasasha Kumari, Danny Lewis, played by Adam Abbou, Kelly-Jo Rafferty, played by Alicia Forde, Kai Sharif, played by Adam Ali and Preston Walters, played by Noah Valentine.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily, we asked about the protest.

Actress Priyasasha Kumari told us: “We can’t exactly give everything away before everyone watches it, but I think what’s important to take note is that the kids are great activists and Samia kind of has that status to lead everybody and encourage everybody to empower each other.

“We think that that’s so relatable to today, the generation of today are so up to date with their opinions and their views and their beliefs and that’s what the show does, we want to resonate with today.”

Viewers will meet pupils Danny and Kai in the new series (Credit: BBC)

Adam Abbou teases what’s to come

Talking about what’s to come in the new series Adam Abbou revealed the dedication that went into making the new series.

He said: “We have spent a long long time making these episodes, even re-shooting some of the episodes to get them to where they are today for when they come out in January.

Teasing what’s to come in the new series Adam continued: “The themes and topics that we all touch on individually as characters and together as a group are topics that are very prevalent in today’s society.

“Each of us with our different storylines have put in hours and hours and hours of research to not be insensitive to the topic that we’re working and we just hope that that shines through in that work that we’ve done.”

