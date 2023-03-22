BBC One announce two new Vigil cast members, including a Desperate Housewives heartthrob!

BBC One drama Vigil will be back in 2023 with series 2 – and two new cast members!

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will return to star in the hit series, but there will also be some new faces in the cast.

The channel has also revealed some exciting plot details about the upcoming sequel to the popular first series which aired in 2021.

Here’s everything we know so far about Vigil series 2.

Suranne Jones and Shaun Evans starred in Vigil series 1 (Credit: World Productions/Mark Mainz/BBC Pictures)

What’s the plot of Vigil series 2?

Series 2 of Vigil sees Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre investigate an unexplained tragedy in the air force.

The brand-new investigation takes Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie’s characters into the world of the British air force.

Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, the duo are tasked with discovering the cause.

The BBC synopsis reveals: “Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future.”

Suranne Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story.

“We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride.”

Meanwhile, her co-star Rose Leslie added: “I’m delighted to team up with Suranne again and continue Amy and Kirsten’s adventures through a second series of Vigil.

“Tom Edge has created another gripping case for us to grapple with in a whole new setting.”

Rose Leslie returns to play Kirsten Longacre in the cast of Vigil series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of Vigil series 2?

Of course, Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones reprises her role as Amy Silva in Vigil series 2.

Games of Thrones’ Rose Leslie also returns as Kirsten Longacre.

The Bay actor Gary Lewis will portray DSU Robertson again.

However, most of the stars of series 1 will not be seen in series 2, as it’s a totally new story.

So the likes of Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, Anjli Mohindra, and Connor Swindells will not return.

Creator and writer Tom Edge says: “I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure.

“World Productions have built a fantastic reputation for twisting, turning thrillers and this one corkscrews with the best of them.”

Romola Garai is joining the cast of Vigil (Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages.com)

Who are the new cast members in Vigil series 2?

Actress Romola Garai, 40, joins the cast of Vigil series 2.

Although nothing else has been revealed about her part in the series, she says: “It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series two and to be playing such a layered, complex character.

“I can only hope to do justice to the shows continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling.”

Romola made her name playing Zoe Atkins in Attachments, before leading the cast of the 2003 film I Capture the Castle.

She’s starred in dozens of films, but her most notable role must surely be that of Briony in Atonement.

Romola played Bel Rowley in the brilliant BBC One series The Hour, created by The Split writer Abi Morgan.

More recently, she played Mary Tudor in Becoming Elizabeth, Jenny in Born to Kill, and Helen in Tracks.

Scottish actor Dougray Scott, 57, also joins the cast.

Dougray Scott says: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series 2 – the first was so highly regarded and widely watched, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Tom Edge and Andy De Emmony.

“Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are great talents and I’m excited to be working with them.”

Desperate Housewives fans will know Dougray as Ian Hainsworth in the huge US series.

He’s also famous for playing Major Rory Taylor in Soldier Soldier, Mickey O’Neil in Heist, Norman Godfrey in Hemlock Grove, and Colonel Jacob Kane in Batwoman.

He’s been in dozens of films, including Twin Town, Taken 3, Last Passenger, and Mission Impossible: II.

SAS Rogue Heroes actor Amir El-Masry also joins the cast, as does Bulletproof’s David Elliot, Karen Pirie’s Chris Jenks, and The Midwich Cuckoos star Tommy Sim’aan.

Des actor Oscar Salem, and Noughts + Crosses’ Jonathan Ajayi also appear, as does Hiba Medina in her first major TV role.

Dougray Scott, seen here in The Woman in White, joins the cast of Vigil series 2 (Credit: Origin Pictures/Steffan Hill)

How many episodes is Vigil series 2?

Vigil series 2 will be a six-part drama.

Each episode will be one hour long, and will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

When will Vigil series 2 start?

BBC One has confirmed that filming will begin soon in Scotland and Morocco.

That means we’re going to have to wait a while before the series lands on our screens.

However, it could air as early as winter 2023 if we’re lucky!

Watch this space…

Read more: Suranne Jones issues emotional statement over Gentleman Jack news

Vigil series one is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to Vigil series 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.