Vigil on BBC One will go some way to filling the hole left behind by Line of Duty.

The crime thriller – starring Martin Compston and Suranne Jones – was trailed tonight as the credits rolled on the final episode of Line of Duty.

In Vigil on BBC One Suranne Jones leads the police investigation (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Suranne Jones switches up her look for her role in BBC thriller Vigil

And if you need any more proof of its credentials after seeing the cast for the drama’s protagonists, it’s from the makers of LoD, World Productions.

What else do you need to know about Vigil on BBC One? Read on!

Line of Duty favourite Martin Compston also stars in Vigil (Credit: BBC One)

Who stars in Vigil?

Aside from the aforementioned Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Traces) and Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack), the series also boasts Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones).

Shaun Evans (Endeavour) and Paterson Joseph (Doctor Who, Survivors) round up the leading cast.

Suranne said of the series when it was first announced: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about.

“The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting.

“Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

“We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices.

“It feels fresh and relevant.”

Rose Leslie added: “I was weaned on BBC drama. And it is thrilling to be back working at a place that feels like home with Tom Edge’s complex and gripping script.”

Vigil is a crime thriller set on a submarine (Credit: BBC One)

What is Vigil on BBC One about?

According to blurb from the BBC: “The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

“DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.”

Where is Vigil filmed?

Vigil is set and was filmed in Scotland, and is supported by the National Lottery through Screen Scotland.

Vigil was filmed in star Rose Leslie’s native Scotland (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is Vigil?

Like stablemate Line of Duty – with the exception of series 6 – Vigil is comprised of six episodes. It was created by writer Tom Edge. Some episodes are penned by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. It is directed by Bafta-winner James Strong, and Isabelle Sieb.

World Productions’ Simon Heath announced: “We’re thrilled that the first drama out of our Scottish office is such a timely and gripping idea, brilliantly executed by Tom Edge.

“We couldn’t ask for a stronger cast, led by the brilliant Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie.”

Endeavour star Shaun Evans is also among the cast of Vigil (Credit: BBC One)

When is Vigil on?

The drama will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. It has not yet been given a transmission date but it’s likely to land in the autumn.

Read more: New crimes dramas – including Vigil – to rival Line of Duty

Are you looking forward to watching Vigil on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.