Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones has shared an emotional statement following news about the series.

The series is based on the real diaries of Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister.

US broadcaster HBO announced this week that it won’t be working on a third season of Gentleman Jack. However, the BBC has said it’s having “discussions” about what’s next.

The show, which airs on the BBC in the UK, has a loyal following and fans were quick to share their upset over the news.

However, no one appears to be more devastated than Suranne.

In a heartbroken Instagram post, the actress revealed that being in the show had a “huge impact” and “touched” her heart.

Gentleman Jack season 3 has been axed by HBO (Credit: BBC)

Suranne Jones on Gentleman Jack

“Good morning. I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our beautiful journey in making this show,” she said.

“While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion, and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience.

Gentleman Jack season 3

“Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall. There is a Blue plaque in Holy Trinity churchyard celebrating Anne and Ann’s union in 1834. There is a college named Anne Lister on the east campus at the University of York. Shibden now has more visitors than ever before. You will find Anne Lister walks, tours, and trails galore when visiting Halifax and its surrounding areas.”

Furthermore, Suranne continued: “I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart as this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got. THANK YOU for all your support.

Suranne Jones made a statement on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

“Thank you to Sally Wainwright for bringing us this amazing story and passion. And thank you to @lindaviemakeup and @tompye33 for the stunning work.

“To our cast and crew who are just so talented and beautiful and finally I love you @sophiesophierundle you are a true friend and a total star.”

Many fans are devastated over the news as one said: “Noooo!! I’m devastated.”

Another wrote: “Devastated. How can it be left like this?”

Will Gentleman Jack still air on BBC?

While the show won’t be coming back to HBO, BBC has spoken out about whether it’ll return to its channel.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally about what’s next.”

