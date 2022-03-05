Vicky Pattison’s mental health struggles after turning to alcohol following I’m A Celebrity win

Vicky Pattison, who appears on Celebrity Catchphrase this weekend, has previously opened up about ‘medicating herself with alcohol’.

The former Geordie Shore reality star explained how she suffered with imposter syndrome after winning I’m A Celebrity in 2015.

The 34-year-old, revealed earlier this year how she endured a ‘dark and scary’ period following her big ITV triumph… and how it should have been a highlight of her life instead.

Vicky Pattison has previously addressed how she turned to alcohol to deal with pressures (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Vicky Pattison on ‘medicating with alcohol’

TV personality Vicky addressed mental health struggles she has experienced during an appearance on Lorraine in January 2022.

She claimed the euphoria of being crowned ITV’s Queen of the Jungle brought about certain pressures she wasn’t ready for.

I just expected it all to go away.

And that led to Vicky doubting herself and feeling she ‘didn’t deserve’ her telly success.

She explained: “I think everyone assumed after winning the Jungle, I would be on this incredible high – and I was to a certain extent, you know what winning that meant to us – but along with all that came the pressures that I hadn’t anticipated.

“I suppose I got a little bit of imposter syndrome, I was waiting for that moment, that day, where everyone else would wake up and realise I wasn’t that special and I didn’t deserve all the things I had, and the fancy clothes and the makeup artists. I just expected it all to go away.

“To quell those rising feelings of insecurity, I medicated with alcohol.”

‘It’ll always be you’

However, Vicky also acknowledged she recognised her relationship with alcohol may not have been the solution.

She went on to insist she is ever more proud of herself – ‘happy and healthy’ – after dealing with her ‘fair share’ of struggles.

And hopefully Vicky is well on her way to her happy ever after with husband-to-be Ercan Ramadan after revealing in February 2022 they have become engaged.

She declared in an emotional Instagram caption: “I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat…

“It’ll always be you. To our forever @ercan_ram.”

Celebrity Catchphrase is on ITV, Saturday March 5, at 6pm.

