I’m A Celebrity has seen many famous contestants participate in daunting trials over the years.

But which celebrities have been the fan favourites?

Read on and we’ll tell you, as YouTube data revealed the most popular male and female contestants ever on I’m A Celebrity.

Vicky Pattison enjoys a moment under the jungle shower (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: The most popular female campmate

Vicky Pattison took the crown as Queen of the Jungle back in 2015.

Since then, a clip of the Geordie Shore star having a jungle shower has had gazillions of viewers.

The clip is entitled “Vicky Pattison keeps dropping the soap in the shower” and it currently has more than 7 million views – making her the public’s favourite ever female contestant on the show.

Vicky also has the largest following on Instagram where she has around 4.8 million followers.

Jorgie Porter has a Myleene moment (Credit: ITV)

Jorgie Porter

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter comes in second place.

Jorgie received over 1.7 million views on a video titled “Jorgie takes a cold shower”.

The video shows Jorgie having a Myleene Klass moment in the jungle shower wearing a gorgeous white swimsuit.

She also has a great following on Instagram with almost 700k followers.

Amy Willerton is the third most popular female campmate ever on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Amy Willerton

Amy Willerton was best known for having a fling in the jungle with Joey Essex back in 2013.

She received over 1.3 million views of a video titled “Joey watches Amy and Rebecca sunbathe”.

The video shows Amy sunbathing in a beautiful black bikini while Joey awkwardly watches.

Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo raises pulses under the jungle shower (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo won over the nation back in 2017 as she was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The MIC star got over 800k views on a video of her smiling in the freezing cold jungle shower.

She’s also very popular on Instagram as she has over 1.8 million followers.

Katie Price

Katie Price loved the jungle so much that she even returned to it back in 2009.

During her first stint in the jungle, the singer got very close with Peter Andre and fans started to suspect a relationship blossoming between the two.

The pair received over 700k views on a video called “Peter Andre and Jordan check each other out”.

The video shows Katie flirting with a topless Peter Andre in the jungle.

She also has a massive following on Instagram with around 2.6 million followers.

I’m A Celebrity: Runners-up

Another popular female contestant was Fleur East, who had 150k views of her showering under the waterfall.

Following Fleur is Ashley Roberts and Helen Flanagan, who both had 32.48k views on a YouTube video.

In ninth and tenth place is Melanie Skyes and Myleene Klass.

Myleene was known for her infamous moment under the shower in a white bikini.

The YouTube clip received over 16k views and she also has over 300k followers on her Instagram.

Jake Quickenden flirted with Nadia Forde in a hammock (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Most popular male campmate

Jake Quickenden has gained the most views on YouTube out of all of the men on the show.

The singer received over 640k views on a YouTube clip entitled “Jake Quickenden flirts with all the girls”.

The video shows a topless Jake going around the jungle and flirting with all his female campmates.

Jake was a massive hit with the fans and viewers loved him so much that he came second in 2014.

Peter Andre is the second most popular male contestant (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre

Famous singer Peter Andre set his sights on Katie Price back in 2004.

The pair had quite a steamy romance in the jungle and they eventually went on to get married in 2005.

A video of the two flirting around camp received over 395k views.

Peter also has around 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Mark Wright flaunts his toned bod on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright

TV personality Mark Wright was very popular with fans during his appearance on I’m A Celeb.

A video of him shirtless in the jungle pool with Emily Scott received over 234k views on YouTube.

Mark also has a good Instagram following where he has over 1.8 million followers.

Joey Essex came fourth on I’m A Celeb in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Joey Essex

TOWIE star Joey Essex who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram was one of the hottest campmates back in 2013.

Throughout the series Joey flirted with his campmate Amy Willerton.

Thew two were even found cuddling in a hammock together!

One video received over 88k views which showed Amy giving topless Joey a massage.

David Ginola shows off his six pack on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

David Ginola

French footballer David Ginola impressed us all with his slim bod in this year’s series.

The video entitled “David and Simon act out The Full Monty” received over 13k views and showed a topless David dancing with his campmate Simon Gregson.

Following David was Kian Egan and David Haye, who were both great eye candy in the jungle.

Also in eighth place was Simon Webbe who received 1k views on YouTube for his jungle highlights.

