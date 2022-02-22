Vicky Pattison is engaged to Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison engaged to boyfriend Ercan Ramadan after Dubai proposal

She also shared a glimpse of her stunning ring!

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Vicky Pattison has revealed she is engaged to boyfriend Ercan Ramadan after three years of dating.

The 32-year-old former I’m A Celebrity winner took to social media to announce the news earlier today (February 22).

Sharing a snap of Ercan’s romantic proposal in Dubai, Vicky appeared overjoyed as her new fiancé got down on one knee.

The reality star also posted a shot of her stunning engagement ring.

Alongside the photos, Vicky wrote: “I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat…

“It’ll always be you. To our forever @ercan_ram.”

It’ll always be you.

Vicky also shared a glimpse of 28-year-old Ercan’s romantic proposal on her Instagram Story.

Capturing the moment, she filmed herself whilst being serenaded on a beach.

The star added: “The best night of my life. Please excuse the sobbing/laughing… I was very overwhelmed.”

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan are engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vicky’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the couple on her post.

Taking to the comments, Stacey Solomon wrote: “Oh congratulations Vick. I’m so happy for you both.”

Jacqueline Jossa shared: “Happy happy happy news. Congrats both of you.”

Read more: Rylan Clark ‘reacts’ as ex Dan Neal ‘looking for love’ on Tinder

Helen Flanagan gushed: “Soooooo happy for you!!”

In addition, Amanda Holden posted: “Fantastic news.”

Lisa Faulkner penned: “Omg CONGRATULATIONS!!! This is brilliant news!! So much love to you both.”

Vicky shared her engagement news on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vicky’s relationship history

The happy news follows shortly after Vicky opened up on potential marriage plans with partner Ecran.

Earlier this year, she told The Sun: “I’d have no qualm asking Ercan to marry me but as long as I still got a nice ring out of it.

“I do think I’m getting to that stage that I’m ready to make that commitment to someone – not just anyone … Ercan.”

Read more: Neil Jones’ ‘savage’ clap-back to Strictly ex-wife Katya

The couple began dating in 2019 and have since bought a house together.

Their relationship followed after Vicky’s split from former fiancé John Noble in 2018.

The former Geordie Shore star cut ties with the businessman after he was filmed flirting with another woman on holiday.

