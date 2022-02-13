The ultimate Vicky McClure profile: Where does she come from, how tall is she and is she married?

Vicky McClure is one of the best-known and critically-acclaimed actresses in the country.

Over the course of her career she’s starred in some of the biggest dramas around.

But what do you know about Vicky?

Where does she come from, is she married and how much is she worth?

Vicky McClure as Lana in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Where is Vicky McClure from?

Vicky is from Wollaton, a suburb of Nottingham.

And she’s extremely proud of her Nottinghamshire roots.

Talking about the difference between London and Nottingham, she told The Guardian: “You’re all kind of living on top of each other and you don’t really get to know the community in the same way that you would in suburbia.

“I know everyone around here. I love my neighbours and everybody’s very normal to me, because I’m normal to them.”

Vicky also remembers a time when she went for an audition in London when she was 16 years old.

“They were awfully posh,” she told The Independent. “And I instantly heard how common I was, so I started to try and talk a bit properly.

“I remember straight away clocking it and just thinking: don’t do it, you’ve got to embrace your accent.”

How old is Vicky McClure?

Vicky was born Vicky Lee McClure on May 8, 1983.

That makes her 38 years old.

Vicky McClure as Lol in This Is England ’90 (Credit: YouTube)

Which dramas has Vicky McClure been in?

When she was 15, Vicky was asked to audition for local director Shane Meadows’ upcoming independent film, A Room For Romeo Brass.

Playing Ladine, she – along with the rest of the cast and Meadows himself – was acclaimed by critics and the film became a cult hit.

However, for four years afterwards, Vicky couldn’t find another role.

She gave up acting and worked in retail, holding down jobs at shops like H. Samuel and Dorothy Perkins.

But when she was 19, writer and director Shane Meadows came calling again, this time casting her in the movie, This Is England.

Starring alongside the likes of Joseph Gilgun and Stephen Graham, it was a connection that lasted for six years.

This Is England the movie became This Is England the TV series.

This Is England ’86, This Is England ’88 and This Is England ’90 followed, and for her performance as Lol in This Is England ’86 she won the BAFTA award for Best Actress.

Line of Duty stars in character (Credit: BBC)

An invitation to audition for Emmerdale followed (she turned it down), and she also appeared in series one of the hit David Tennant and Olivia Colman crime drama Broadchurch.

But then came Line of Duty.

One of the most-watched and most-talked about series in British television history, Vicky played DI Kate Fleming for six years during a period that lasted almost a decade.

In between Line of Duty, Vicky has appeared in the moving and powerful BBC documentary Our Dementia Choir.

And she also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Line of Duty pals Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

With Trigger Point currently on ITV, her next project is another ITV thriller – the Nottingham-based Without A Sin.

Can Vicky McClure sing and dance?

From the age of three Vicky took dance lessons, and auditioned for the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

So dancing has been part of Vicky’s formative years.

In fact, she admitted that she wanted to be a dancer when she was younger.

Speaking to the BLANK podcast, she said: “I wanted to do tap, I wanted to do modern. Everything they could throw at me. I enjoyed the attention [and] I enjoyed performing for my mum and dad. I always loved pratting about, and dancing got rid of all that energy.”

Vicky also revealed she auditioned for the Royal Ballet!

Now, she regularly posts short videos on her Instagram account of her dancing to her favourite tunes.

When it comes to singing, she has produced an Instagram video featuring her and her Line Of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar singing together during the filming of series six.

Vicky and Jonny in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Vicky McClure married?

No, Vicky isn’t married. Yet.

In 2017, she announced that she and long-term partner, Welsh director Jonny Owen, were engaged.

They met on the set of 2013 movie, Svengali, but when it comes to actually walking down the aisle, Vicky isn’t sure when that will happen.

In one interview, she said: “We haven’t even booked it.

“I’d marry him tomorrow, but we’ve never got around to cementing the plan.”

Vicky is also step-mum to Jonny’s 20-year-old daughter, Katie, a DJ.

Where does Vicky live?

Vicky and Jonny now live in her home town of Wollaton.

She often provides glimpses of life with Jonny inside their house – including her BAFTA trophy on a shelf in the living room.

In another interview with The Guardian, she said about Nottingham: “It’s just the best city, innit?”

And responding to why interviewers are sometimes shocked why she doesn’t live in the capital, she said: “Oh my God, it’s as if I’m living on the moon.

“It makes me laugh that it’s such a big deal. I find it more extreme that Martin Compston lives in Las Vegas. I live in my home town [and] I think people think, ‘Ooh, she’s doing it for effect.'”

Why was Vicky McClure not at the NTA Awards?

Sadly Vicky couldn’t make this year’s National Television Awards.

Taking to Instagram, she thanked fans for the award Line of Duty won.

“Hello there, I thought I had better do a little video just to say – oh my god thank you so much,” she said in a video.

“Sadly not a glamour NTA moment here but gutted I couldn’t be there. Absolutely gutted.

“So blessed and so grateful to everybody who voted for the show and everyone who voted for us in the acting category.

“You know we saw that you were all voting and it was so, so beautiful of you all to do that.”

Vicky’s done very well for herself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much is Vicky McClure worth?

Thanks to her work on the likes of Line of Duty, Vicky has amassed a very impressive net worth.

That’s according to the Idol Networth website.

It claims that Vicky is approximately worth a cool £13million, but this is very much unsubstantiated.