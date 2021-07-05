Vicky McClure has taken to social media to share a loved up snap with her fiancé, Jonny Owen.

The Line of Duty star, 38, gushed over the Welsh producer as they celebrated his 50th birthday at the weekend.

In the snap, Vicky and Jonny were seen posing together whilst sipping on cocktails at Ave Mario restaurant in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky McClure (@vicky.mcclure)

What did Vicky McClure say about her fiancé Jonny Owen?

The actress appeared delighted as she held up a cocktail in a rather suggestive mug.

Alongside the shot, Vicky penned: “I’m sorry but 50?!?!?Looking GREAT, living GREAT, let’s bloody celebrate!!!

“Happy Birthday @jonathanowen71!!! I Love You!!!”

Read more: Trigger Point with Vicky McClure: ITV releases first-look pictures of ‘explosive’ drama

Meanwhile, Vicky’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their well wishes.

Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson shared: “Ah! Happy birthday Jonny.”

Paddy McGuinness added: “Bottoms up?”

Vicky McClure shared a rare snap with her fiancé Jonny Owen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, some fans couldn’t believe Jonny had turned 50.

One wrote: “Hang on what? He looks about 10.”

A second commented: “Surely he’s not 50?? Happy Birthday!”

Surely he’s not 50?

In addition, a third said: “No way he’s 50!!”

Another added: “Wow I hope I look like that at 50!”

A fifth agreed: “No way is Jonathan 50!! He looks bloody amazing.”

Vicky and Jonny started dating in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Vicky and Jonny start dating?

While the actress doesn’t divulge on her relationship often, the couple have been together for years.

They first met on set of 2013 film Svengali, where the two instantly connected.

Vicky previously revealed there was “definite chemistry” between them during filming.

Read more: Martin Compston leaves Line of Duty fans stunned as he reveals ‘birthday twin’

Meanwhile, Jonny later popped the question in December 2017.

Speaking of their wedding plans, Vicky said: “We haven’t even booked it. I’d marry him tomorrow, but we’ve never got around to cementing the plan.”

Furthermore, Vicky is step-mum to Jonny’s 20-year-old daughter Katie.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.