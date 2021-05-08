Birthday boy Martin Compston leaves Line of Duty fans stunned as he reveals ‘birthday twin’

Birthday boy Martin Compston has stunned Line Of Duty fans by revealing he has a “birthday twin”.

Yes, it appears that Martin and co-star Vicky McClure share a birthday as well as a love of hunting bent coppers.

The pair were both born on May 8, with Martin turning 37 this year and Vicky turning 38.

Both actors celebrated being “birthday twins” with posts on Instagram.

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure dressed as Wham! (Credit: Instagram)

What did Martin Compston say about his birthday?

Martin shared a picture of the duo dressed as Wham!, writing: “Birthday twins. Have a belter 29 @vicky.mcclure.”

He also tweeted a picture of them pulling guns on each other on the set of the BBC police drama.

“Massive thanks for all the lovely birthday msgs really appreciated!!!” he wrote.

“No rain shall stand in the way of a pub pint today.

“Also the biggest of birthday love to the greatest partner in all of telly land, have a blinder mate @Vicky_McClure xx.”

Massive thanks for all the lovely birthday msgs really appreciated!!!No rain shall stand in the way of a pub pint today. Also the biggest of birthday love to the greatest partner in all of telly land, have a blinder mate @Vicky_McClure xx pic.twitter.com/AVxZ2uZ1zs — martin compston (@martin_compston) May 8, 2021

What did Vicky say about her birthday?

Vicky couldn’t resist a little joke about beating her “mate” to the role of Detective Inspector on the hit show.

Sharing a sweet snap of them on Instagram, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mrmartincompston.

“Sharing my birthday with one of my best mates in the world is nearly as special as getting a promotion before you!!!”

“Love ya mate! Have a great day dancing in the rain!!” she added, with a row of kisses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky McClure (@vicky.mcclure)

Fans stunned at birthday coincidence

Fans of the drama were flabbergasted to find out that the AC-12 duo were born on the same day.

“Mother of God you both have the same birthday!!” tweeted one viewer.

“On the same day? Wow that’s amazing!” said another.

“Aww are they birthday twins?!! Happy birthday to them both,” posted another surprised fan.

The sixth series of Line Of Duty has just ended (Credit: BBC)

“I have no idea why it makes me so happy that you share a birthday but it really does,” said another viewer.

Another said: “I cannot believe your birthdays are on the same day!! That’s awesome!!”

This Morning star Ruth Langsford was among those to comment.

“Happy Birthday Vicky,” she wrote on Instagram. “How spooky that you share it with @mrmartincompston … written in the stars! Have a great day x.”

