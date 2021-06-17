ITV has released a first look at drama Trigger Point with Vicky McClure in a series of images, after it was announced last year.

The series stars also stars Adrian Lester and is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

What is ITV drama Trigger Point all about?

Vicky and Adrian play bomb disposal experts in the new six-part series.

The Line of Duty star plays front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’.

Adrian plays Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her.

Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

And the first look images show the pair looking pensive in full bomb disposal gear as they edge towards a dangerous situation.

More images show Lana looking under a car for a bomb, with Joel also in full protective suit.

What is Trigger Point all about?

The plot sees Lana and Joel thrust into the firing line when a dangerous situation presents itself.

A terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, and the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.

The series is currently filming, and it sounds as though viewers are in for quite a ride.

What did Vicky say about the role?

Vicky said of the role: “So grateful to be working with Jed again.

“I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington.

“Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Meanwhile, Jed commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled Adrian Lester has joined the cast of Trigger Point.

“Adrian is one of the finest actors working in British television today and will make a formidable combination with Vicky McClure.”

Look out for Trigger Point next year on ITV.