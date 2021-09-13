Line of Duty star Vicky McClure signs ‘dream deal’ with ITV for new Nottingham-based drama

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has signed a “dream deal” with ITV which will see her star in and create a brand new drama.

Reports say that the 38-year-old has got to work on a new project that’s set in her home city of Nottingham.

What is the new Vicky McClure drama all about?

Vicky – fresh from winning a National Television Award for Line of Duty – will team up with Left Bank Pictures, who make The Crown, for Netflix on the new drama.

Reports claim that the drama, called Redemption, will also be co-produced by the star.

Nothing is known when it comes to plot yet, but we’ll keep you posted whenever we hear of anything.

What is Vicky in next?

This is the second ITV drama Vicky has signed up for since the end of series six of Line of Duty.

In the New Year, she will star in Trigger Point, another thriller.

Instead of bent coppers, Vicky stars alongside Adrian Lester as a bomb disposal expert.

She plays front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’.

Lana and her partner Joel (Lester) are faced with a terrorist campaign that threatens London over one summer.

The Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.

What did Vicky say about the NTAs?

Last week, Vicky’s smash-hit crime drama Line of Duty won an award at the National Television Awards.

Sadly, Vicky couldn’t make it but she did leave a message to fans on Instagram.

She said in a video: “Hello there, I thought I had better do a little video just to say – oh my god thank you so much.

“Sadly not a glamour NTA moment here but gutted I couldn’t be there. Absolutely gutted.

“So blessed and so grateful to everybody who voted for the show and everyone who voted for us in the acting category.

“You know we saw that you were all voting and it was so, so beautiful of you all to do that.”