Martin Compston and his wife recently relocated to Las Vegas for a rather surprising reason.

The Line of Duty star moved across the pond with Tianna Chanel Flynn, and their young son.

While most families move to get closer to good schools or simply start a new life, Martin’s family felt as if their move was a necessity.

It turns out fans were secretly trying to snap pictures of the couple’s toddler in a bid to interact with him.

Martin Compston on the real reason for ditching the UK

Talking on the Table Manners podcast earlier this year, Martin said: “There’s this weird thing.

“People are very kind and they’re just curious, but there’s been this weird thing of people taking pictures of my kid and then sending it to me online and it’s bizarre. I don’t understand why you would. It’s weird, like, they’ll DM you.

“And that’s why I’ve had to stop looking at DMs altogether because it’ll be like: ‘I saw you and your kid at the park, didn’t want to bother you but here’s a picture.’ And you’re like… It’s weird.”

We can just sort of disappear over there.

He continued: “Genuinely, I’ve been out with my wee one and somebody will come up and go: ‘Can I get a picture?’ and I’ll go, ‘I’m really sorry, but I’m with my son,’ and they’ll go: ‘Oh, thingy will hold him.’

“And I’m like: ‘What?!’ People genuinely think they’re just being nice. That’s why Vegas is really good. We can just sort of disappear over there.”

How did Martin Compston meet his wife?

The west coast of America also holds a special place in Martin’s heart; it’s where he met his wife, Tianna.

Martin fell in love with her when they met while drunk during happy hour.

“We met in a bar and she was the hostess.

“It was happy hour on a Monday so the place was deserted. Obviously my wife’s quite kind of strikingly beautiful – you know she’s got this incredible hair. I was a right few [drinks] in, it was happy hour.

“So she was kind of forced to put up with me and my pal for several hours.

“It’s just amazing that we walked into that bar on that day and I think about it and go, ‘If I didn’t, then…’ You know, she’s my wife and we have a kid together now.”

