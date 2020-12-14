The Vicar of Dibley BLM episode aired tonight and saw Dawn French‘s Geraldine pay tribute to the movement.

In scenes at the end of Monday’s (December 14) episode, the vicar got down on one knee as she urged people to support Black Lives Matter in their daily lives.

The BBC comedy series aired its BLM episode tonight (Credit: Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd / BBC)

What happened in the Vicar of Dibley BLM episode?

In the episode, Owen Newitt (formerly played by the late Roger Lloyd-Pack) remained behind the camera as he silently filmed Geraldine walking through the village and recording a message for her parishioners.

Read more: The Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French responds to criticism over BLM plot

Towards the end, she sat on a bench and said seriously: “Right, down to business. Like a lot of people all over the world, this last week I’ve been thinking about this Black Lives Matter thing and the horror show that was the murder of George Floyd.

The Vicar of Dibley is back on screens for a series of special lockdown episodes (Credit: BBC)

“Now, this is tricky for us in Dibley because we’re not the most diverse community. But you know, I don’t think it matters where you’re from – I think it matters that you do something about it, because Jesus would, wouldn’t he?

Until all lives matter the same, we’re doing something very wrong.

“Listen, I’m aware that all lives matter, obviously, but until all lives matter the same, we’re doing something very wrong.

“So I think we need to focus on justice for a huge chunk of our countrymen and women who seem to have a very bad, weird deal from the day they’re born!

Star Dawn French responded to criticism of the BLM storyline on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vicar’s BLM poster

“So follow me, I think that in Dibley, perhaps we should think about taking down some of these old notices, like this, and that…”

Read more: Roald & Beatrix starring Dawn French: When’s it on? How can I watch it?

Ripping the unimportant notices down, she added: “And perhaps, we put up one like this, instead?”

The programme then showed Geraldine taking a knee before her poster, which read, ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The series sees Geraldine delivering digital sermons for her parishioners (Credit: BBC)

BBC viewers complain over deceased actors’ characters

It follows reports of complaints from viewers.

The first installment in the special lockdown series annoyed those watching at home when it mentioned characters played by actors who have died since the show was last on.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.