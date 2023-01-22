Vera series 11: Where the Wind Blows sees two famous soap faces join the cast!

Vera series 11 concludes this week with episode 4, Where the Wind Blows, and soap fans are in for a treat with the cast.

The latest instalment of the ITV drama stars Sian Webber, who is most famous for her role as Ritchie Scott in EastEnders.

She’s also made appearances in many other popular dramas, including Midsomer Murders and Waterloo Road.

So who else is in the cast of Vera series 11 episode 4?

Here’s a run down of all the guest stars in the episode Where the Wind Blows.

Actress Sian Webber, seen here as Ritchie in EastEnders, plays Glenda McMann in Vera (Credit: BBC)

Vera episode 4 The Way the Wind Blows

In Vera series 11 episode 4, entitled The Way the Wind Blows, DCI Stanhope is called out to the banks of the River Tyne, where the body of a young woman has been washed up.

Tragically, the victim appears to have been a popular manager at a local green energy company, as well as loyal mother and wife.

So who would want her dead?

Vera eventually discovers that the young woman has been caught in the middle of a storm – both professionally and personally.

As the team piece together the victim’s final moments, Vera uncovers a web of intrigue and betrayal as she unravels the woman’s complicated life in a bid to find her killer.

Vera Where the Wind Blows cast list: Sian Webber plays Glenda McMann

Sian Webber guest stars as Glenda McMann in Vera series 11, episode 4, Where the Wind Blows.

The actress, 64, is best known for playing the recurring role of Ritchie Scott in the BBC soap EastEnders.

She made her first appearance on October 21, 2005, as Phil Mitchell’s solicitor.

The character of Ritchie has appeared on and off over the course of 18 years, most recently in January 2022.

Last year, she appeared to defend Phil against DCI Samantha Keeble’s investigation into his involvement in the death of Vincent Hubbard.

Not only did her character help out the Mitchells, but she also represented the Carters and helped Mick eventually get released from prison.

Actress Sian has also starred in Pie in the Sky, Howards’ Way and Star Cops.

In 1993, she appeared in six episodes of The Bill alongside Trudie Goodwin, Alex Walkinshaw and Graham Cole.

She played various roles in Silent Witness from 2002 to 2019, and starred as Emma Claydon in four episodes of the popular medical drama Holby City.

Her other notable roles include DCI Jordan in Casualty, Veronica Ford in Midsomer Murders, and the prosecution barrister in Waterloo Road.

Recently Sian also appeared as Dr Pazzo in the Hollywood film Venon: Let There Be Carnage opposite Tom Hardy.

Without Sin’s Ezra Faroque is a guest star in Vera (Credit: ITV)

Ezra Faroque Khan plays Hisham Kalb in Vera

Actor Ezra Faroque Khan portrays Hisham Kalb in the crime series.

Without Sin viewers will recognise him for his role as Kelvin in the ITVX series, a part he played opposite Vicky McClure.

His first TV appearance came after he secured a role as a child in Marvin Goes to Dinner back in 2003.

Since then, the jobbing actor has popped up in TV shows including Three Girls, Ransom, and The Great.

Marvel fans may also recognise him from his role of Kamar Taj Librarian in the popular blockbuster film Doctor Strange.

More recently, he’s played Dev Ray in DI Ray, and a vicar in The Serpent.

Like his Vera co-star Sian Webber, Ezra has also appeared in EastEnders.

He played Dr. Laghari in several episodes of the BBC soap in 2020.

Kris Mochrie, seen here as evil Lee Posner, will appear in Vera (Credit: ITV)

Vera Where the Wind Blows cast list: Kris Mochrie plays Adam Michaels

Kris Mochrie, 38, plays Adam Michaels in Vera series 11 episode 4, Where the Wind Blows.

The actor originally found fame at the age of 17, when he appeared in the Channel 4 soap Brookside, playing teenager Ali Gordon from 2002 to 2003.

He went on to appear in the likes of Doctors, The Bill, Ordinary Lies, Waterloo Road, The League of Gentlemen, and Bulletproof.

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know him best as evil rapist Lee Posner.

Actor Kris played the brother of Luke Posner (Max Parker) in the ITV soap – and the two actors found love on set.

Kris and Max portrayed on-screen brothers Lee and Luke Posner, but they never actually shared a scene together.

Instead, the pair both met on their final day on set.

Speaking of their romance to The Mirror, Kris said: “It’s great to meet someone through work and have so many things in common and an understanding of each other’s jobs.

“We didn’t actually share any scenes together on Emmerdale but kept in touch after I left.”

After dating for nearly two years, they announced their engagement in 2022.

In an Instagram post, Max revealed: “He deserves the world, but the best I could was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life.”

Aww!

Brenda Blethyn plays the lead role in the popular crime series Vera (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in the cast of Vera series 11 episode 4?

Of course, the main cast of Vera also return to the show for series 11 episode 4.

This includes lead actress Brenda Blethyn, who plays the title role of Vera in the crime series.

Brenda made her television debut in 1980 in the series Grown-Ups.

She then went on to win multiple awards for her leading role in the drama Secrets & Lies.

Meanwhile, Stella actor Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy, while High Times star Jon Morrison portrays DC Kenny Lockhart.

After Life‘s Paul Kaye plays Dr Malcom Donahue, while Doctors star Ibinabo Jack takes on the role of DC Jacqueline Williams.

Chloe star Riley Jones also features in the series as DC Mark Edwards in the series.

Also starring in the episode is Top Boy star Michael Balogun as Lee Millworth, Catherine Dryden as Joanne Smith, and Rochelle Goldie as Jess Farnsby.

Shetland‘s Andrew Whipp also appears in the episode as Warren Dryden.

Emmerdale star Hopi Grace plays Ruth Farnsby, while Wire in the Blood’s Alan Stocks portrays John Batley.

You can also spot Poppy Winter as Samantha Michaels, Ross Waiton as Damien Richardson, Stacey Evans as Ashley Dryden, and Jon Edgley-Bond as Barry Farnsby in the episode.

Cynthia Emeagi and Charlotte Baker are also guest stars in the episode.

When does series 12 of Vera start?

The Way The Wind Blows is episode 4 of series 11, and airs on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 8pm.

Series 12 starts the subsequent week.

Series 12 will be four episodes long, with each episode being two hours.

Vera series 11 episode 4 Where the Wind Blows airs on ITV on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 8pm.

