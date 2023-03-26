Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu hits out at ‘complete lies’ as he ‘sets the record straight’ over ‘affairs’

Ben Ofoedu has issued a plea to Vanessa Feltz in a new TV interview, declaring: “I love her so much.”

Vanessa and Ben split after 17 years together after she was contacted by a woman claiming to have slept with Ben.

It wasn’t the first time Ben had cheated on Vanessa. He held his hands up to an affair previously but said they had worked through it.

Ben appeared on GB News today to set the record straight over his cheating (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Ofoedu admits he wants Vanessa Feltz back

Speaking on GB News today (March 26), Ben said that he wants Vanessa back: “We were in love for 17 years, so yeah I would love to be back in that situation because I love her so much.

“Vanessa and I parted ways. I mean, I’ve been pretty honest about it, really. All it was, I’d had an affair before which put our relationship on quite dodgy ground, but we’d got over it really and that was like 2015.

“There’s also a case that’s happening with the Metropolitan Police now, linked to a troll. I was sex texting this troll that I did not know was a troll and stuff, it was just sex texting,” he said.

‘A complete lie’

Setting the record straight, Ben continued: “The whole thing about me having numerous amounts of affairs, and going to holiday camps and sleeping with these different women, and that I’d had several affairs is just not true.

“And it’s horrible, I’ve been getting trolled by practically what seemed like the whole of Great Britain for the last three to four weeks and probably a couple of months, and it’s been really, really tough.

“I’ve been completely honest about it. I think it’s important to kind of own up and say: ‘Look, I was wrong,’ and stuff like that.

She just lied about absolutely everything.

“The original affair in Ibiza was with a woman who had to change her name because she’s embarrassed about it, because she knows that what even what she said in the papers was a complete lie.

“She just lied about absolutely everything. But it’s done. It was 2015.”

He then added: “I just want to set the record straight, it’s not several women. I’m not a serial cheater. I don’t go to holiday camps and just cheat. That’s not the truth. But I think it kind of made a great narrative that the love rat, the love cheat.”

Vanessa Feltz opened her heart about Ben on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

‘She couldn’t go on’

Speaking about Vanessa, he added: “It was a 17-year relationship. Vanessa believes, I don’t necessarily believe it, that once the trust is gone, then it’s completely gone. So I mean, once the trust is gone, she couldn’t go on.

“It’s just this really, really stupid mistake. I don’t even know. I mean there are different reasons but it was a stupid mistake.”

Asked how he feels about Vanessa’s comments about their split, Ben said he deserved it.

“I don’t think I’ve been harshly treated by Vanessa, because I brought this to her doorstep and the family that I love so much.

“We were in love for 17 years, so yeah I would love to be back in that situation because I love her so much. There are a few things I would like to change, but that would be between me and her to work out.

“But yeah, I would love to be back in that situation.”

