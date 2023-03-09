Vanessa Feltz gives surprising love life update despite still being ‘engulfed in sadness and disappointment’

Vanessa Feltz has candidly opened up about her love life following her shock split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

The 61-year-old TV star called it quits with the 50-year-old singer after he admitted to cheating on her.

And now, Vanessa has issued a surprising update regarding her love life – despite being “engulfed in sadness and disappointment” following the separation.

Vanessa and Ben split last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz looking for ‘someone truthful’ after Ben

In a new interview, Vanessa has admitted she still wants “to find Mr. Right”.

I don’t know, a similar age to me I suppose.

And it seems the This Morning star is not picky, as speaking to Express.co.uk, Vanessa said she is looking for “someone kind, honest and truthful”.

She continued: “No limits [for age], I don’t know, a similar age to me I suppose. But if I could find somebody kind, decent, honest, truthful and with a healthy intellectual curiosity about the world, it would be a revelation.”

Vanessa Feltz opened up about the split on This Morning in February (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz opens up about split

TV star Vanessa’s world was turned upside down following the breakdown of her relationship with Ben.

When asked how she’s doing now, she told the Express that although she is still “engulfed in sadness and disappointment”, she vows not to “waste time being miserable”.

Vanessa said: “I can’t just sit there listening to sad music and eating loads of cake and ice cream. Even if that is what I really feel like doing. I just think, once I do that, that way madness and misery lie.”

“What I don’t want to do is squander a single day of my life to total sadness if I can think of any other way of using it.”

Vanessa reveals split

The star was devastated as she revealed the news of her and Ben’s split in a video on Instagram last month.

She said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks. And that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years. And I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

“But now it’s clear that it’s over. And I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.

“I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and pretty disappointed and shocked. But also full of resolve.”

