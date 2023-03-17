Strictly stars Molly Rainford and Tyler West on Lorraine today
TV

Strictly star Tyler West admits ‘curse’ is a ‘blessing’ as he gushes over co-star on Lorraine amid new romance

'My smile says it all'

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has claimed that the show’s infamous ‘curse’ is a ‘blessing’ amid his new romance.

TV presenter and DJ Tyler West, who tooked part in the last series of Strictly Come Dancing, appears to have confirmed his relationship with a fellow contestant on Lorraine today.

Strictly star Tyler West laughing on Lorraine
Lorraine could not resist quizzing Tyler about new romance (Credit: ITV)

Tyler West and Molly Rainford romance

Following months of dating rumours, stars of Strictly 2022 Tyler and Molly Rainford appeared to confirm their relationship on TikTok on Wednesday (March 15).

The cute video posted to Tyler’s TikTok of the pair cosying up on a train journey together sent fans wild.

@tylerwestt Do you know? 🌚😂❤️ @Molly Rainford #fyp ♬ origineel geluid – friends_forever963

As Tyler appeared on Lorraine today today to brief Lorraine Kelly on the latest Entertainment news, the Scottish presenter could not resist quizzing him on the gossip.

While discussing the upcoming Romance Retreat, a new Love Island style dating show that will be hosted by Davina McCall, Lorraine turned the attention on Tyler.

“You’re all sorted, aren’t you? You and your Molly,” she teased.

An embarrassed Tyler tried to deflect the questioning.

But Lorraine continued to reveal: “In fact, she came in with you this morning.”

Molly Rainford on Lorraine
Molly and Tyler appeared to confirm their relationship on TikTok earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

As the camera flashed to former CBBC star Molly sitting backstage, Tyler giggled: “I mean my smile says everything, it really does.”

Tyler West Strictly curse

Lorraine then went on to address the trend of couples getting together on the show, which has now become known as the ‘Strictly Curse’.

She said: “I’m so pleased for you two, it’s lovely because we always hear about the Strictly curses which are a bit silly.”

I mean my smile says everything, it really does.

Tyler agreed, branding the so-called curse “a blessing”.

Lorraine was not finished there, turning her attention then to Molly to ask what first attracted her to the Tyler.

“String it out a bit more Lorraine!” Tyler seemed keen to get the interrogation over and done with.

“I feel like Diane sold him very well!” Came Molly’s reply. She too seemed to be beaming from ear to ear.

YouTube video player

