Helen Skelton enjoying casual dates with fellow Strictly star, according to reports

Strictly contestant Helen Skelton has reportedly been enjoying some casual dates with a co-star.

The television presenter split from rugby player ex-husband Richie Myler last year, shortly before signing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Now it appears she has been getting close with a co-star while on the Strictly live tour.

Helen reached the Strictly final with Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton ‘dating’ co star?

The television presenter, 39, danced with professional Gorka Marquez on last year’s series of Strictly.

The pair became audience favourites, making it all the way to the final.

Now joining the cast of the Strictly Come Dancing tour, it seems Helen has had a chance to bond with another Strictly pro.

Helen “found herself” on Strictly following split from husband (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Mother of three, Helen, is said to have got close with professional dancer Vito Coppola while on tour.

The Italian star is reported to have attracted a great deal of attention from stars behind the scenes.

It seems it is Helen who has caught his eye, with reports claiming the two ‘bonded’ while on the tour bus travelling between cities.

Vito Coppola poses in blue outfit with glitterballs in the background for Strictly promo shot
This year was Vito’s first year on the show (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton and Vito Coppola

A source told The Mirror that the two Strictly stars “were good friends during Strictly, but really bonded on tour.”

“There were two buses for the cast – the party bus and the quiet bus. They [Helen and Vito] spent a lot of time chatting on the quiet bus and getting to know each other.”

Helen and Vita are said to have several things in common. Vita apparently shares the former Blue Peter presenter’s love of the outdoors.

This friendship sparked on tour is reported to have led to a series of low-key dates between Helen and Vito.

Between shows, Helen and Vito are said to have “spent time together one-on-one, like going for coffee, just the two of them.”

The source continued, “Then, if the whole group went for dinner, they would sit together, deep in conversation.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment on this story.

Vito Coppola and Fleur East pose with the glitterball trophy ahead of the Strictly final
Pro-dancer Vito made it to the final with Fleur (Credit: BBC)

Vito Coppola on Strictly

Vito joined Strictly Come Dancing for the first time in 2022.

The Italian professional dancer was paired with Fleur East.

The couple were regulars in the bottom two, but survived the dance-off multiple times to make it all the way to the final alongside Helen and Gorka.

However they lost out to winners Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

YouTube video player

