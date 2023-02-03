Strictly star Helen Skelton makes heartwarming confession following marriage breakdown

Strictly star Helen Skelton made a heartwarming confession during an appearance on Loose Women earlier today (Friday, February 3).

The star confessed that she “didn’t know how to be sexy” when she first joined the hit BBC show – but the show helped her remember who she is.

Helen was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Helen Skelton makes a heartwarming confession

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Helen appear on the show.

Helen is currently touring the UK with Strictly. She was on the hit ITV to discuss the tour – as well as her time on the show in general.

It was during this chat that she made a heartwarming confession.

Speaking to the panelists, Helen revealed that she “didn’t know how to be sexy” when she started Strictly.

“In the first few weeks I didn’t know how to own it and be sexy and sassy but then it got easier,” she said.

“Then I stopped questioning it and I just stopped caring less. I was conscious it would be over in the blink of an eye so I just gave it my all,” she said.

Helen spoke about her sexy performance to Mein Herr from Cabaret too (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton opens up about Strictly journey

The 39-year-old then spoke about her dance to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

The dance received widespread praise at the time, with many using it as an example of Helen’s confidence returning during her time on the show.

I didn’t know how to own it and be sexy and sassy but then it got easier.

Some Strictly fans even branded it the “ultimate revenge dance”.

“The cabaret routine was about being fierce and powerful and that’s my version of sexy,” she said.

“It made me remember who I am this show. By the end, I wasn’t thinking “oh my god” I just wanted to have a good time,” she added.

Gorka and Helen became firm friends on the show (Credit: BBC)

Helen gushes over Gorka

Elsewhere in her chat on Loose Women, Helen paid tribute to her dance partner, Gorka.

She also made a surprising confession about the Spanish dancer.

“Gorka – and he’ll probably hate me for saying this – is outwardly so macho and cool,” she said.

“But he’s so sensitive in the best possible way,” she continued. “He was always second-guessing what would be right for me.”

She didn’t stop there though. She continued, saying: “And he’s selfless. All the routines he did for me were to make me look good. Gorka never once tried to take any of the limelight.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

