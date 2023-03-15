Molly Rainford sends fans into frenzy as she ‘confirms’ romance with Strictly co-star

Strictly stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford appear to have confirmed they may be in a relationship on TikTok.

Tyler, 22, shared a video on the social media platform that sent fans wild earlier today (Wednesday March 15).

The radio DJ and CBBC star Molly, 22, were previously said to be “inseparable” during the recent Strictly live tour.

Are Strictly stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford in a relationship?

Furthermore, it was reported at the start of February that hunk Tyler had been overheard discussing ‘making their romance official’.

And just a few days before that, The Sun reported a source had told them: “Tyler and Molly get on like a house on fire.

Tyler West looks unsure as the lip-syncing skit begins (Credit: TikTok)

“They spend a lot of time together when not performing.”

And that chemistry was on display on TikTok today as Tyler uploaded a clip of the pair enjoying a cute moment together.

Molly – assuming the Rachel part of the Friends dialogue – looked puzzled at one point (Credit: TikTok)

Tyler West and Molly Rainford on TikTok

The footage showed Tyler and Molly taking a train journey – and lip-syncing to audio from Friends.

Teasing ‘are they, aren’t they?’ speculation, Tyler and Molly certainly looked cosy in each other’s company.

They frowned – in character – as they mouthed words uttered by Joey and Rachel.

But as the skit came to a close, they both beamed at each other – and convinced onlookers they may be an item.

ED! has approached representatives for Tyler West and Molly Rainford for comment.

Tyler and Molly ended the TikTok video by smiling at one another (Credit: TikTok)

How fans reacted

Among those to express their delight at Tyler and Molly going public were fellow Strictly stars Neil Jones and Ellie Simmonds.

Neil gushed in the comments section: “This makes me soooo happy.”

And Ellie wrote, adding a red heart emoji to her words: “Loveeeee you both.”

Another excited TikTok user remarked: “Strictly strikes again.”

Meanwhile, someone else hailed them: “You two are the cutest omg!!”

You two are the absolute cutest. So happy for you both.

And that was echoed by another delighted fan user, who added: “You two are the absolute cutest. So happy for you both.”

