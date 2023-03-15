Strictly star Jowita Przystal has spoken out following her reported shock split from her co-star, Giovanni Pernice.

The Polish star took to Instagram earlier today as she made a surprise confession following her heartbreak.

Giovanni and Jowita have reportedly split (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Jowita and Giovanni split

Earlier today (Wednesday, March 15) it was reported that Giovanni and Jowita had split.

It’s believed that the couple had been secretly dating as far back as December.

However, just a couple of months later and their romance is reportedly at an end.

A source spoke to The Sun about the reported split.

Trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible.

“Giovanni and Jowita enjoyed a number of dates after the last series of Strictly and they got on really well,” they said.

“But as time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules,” they then continued.

“Giovanni is on tour for the next five months and trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible.”

Jowita broke her silence (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Jowita breaks her silence

Following reports that her relationship with Giovanni is over, Jowita took to Instagram to break her silence.

The Strictly champion didn’t directly reference the reported split, but confessed to her fans and followers that she’s feeling “peaceful”.

The 28-year-old uploaded a snap of herself on a beach in the Maldives for her 125k followers to see.

Jowita can be seen standing underneath a heart-shaped archway on the beach. The star is reaching up for the heart, while rocking a pink bikini.

“I’ll miss that place,” she captioned the post.

“Feeling peaceful x.”

Jowita’s fans gushed over her snap (Credit: BBC)

Star’s followers react

A number of Jowita’s followers took to the comment section to gush over her snap.

“Adore this pic! glad you’re having the best time,” one of her followers wrote.

“You look so stunning, so happy you had the best time,” another fan of the Strictly star gushed.

“Love this- what a beautiful picture,” a third commented.

“The most beautiful, so happy that you had an amazing time,” another said.

