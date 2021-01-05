Jennifer Spence is one of the main stars on Traces, a Scottish forensic drama that has just started airing on BBC One.

But just who is this familiar face? And besides from this gritty Scottish series, what else has Jennifer appeared in?

Find out all you need to know about Jennifer Spence below…

Why is Jennifer Spence famous?

Jennifer Spence is a Canadian actress who has appeared in many movies and dozens of television series.

Read more: Has the BBC crime drama Traces been on television before?

The actress, 43, is originally from Toronto, Canada but has starred in several American and English productions – in addition to many Canadian ones.

Jennifer Spence with scriptwriter Simon Barry (Credit: SplashNews)

After many small roles in television movies and series, she landed her first prominent reoccurring role in Stargate Universe in 2009 as Lisa Park.

She also starred as the same character in its spin-off Stargate Universe: Kino.

Read more: When is Traces actor Martin Compston back on Line of Duty?

In 2012 she landed a main role in the Canadian science fiction series Continuum, which ran until 2015.

In recent years you may have spotted her in the Netflix series You Me Her as Carmen.

Is Jennifer Spence married?

Jennifer Spence is married to Canadian actor and filmmaker Benjamin Ratner. They live in Vancouver, Canada.

She appeared in his award-winning film, Down River, which Benjamin wrote and directed.

Outside of acting, she says she and Benjamin are just like any other couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Ratner (@benjaminratner)

Speaking to MumFection, she said during downtime she enjoys: “Hanging out with family and friends, travelling, reading, sitting on a beach, marathoning cable TV shows and taking naps with animals.”

Who does Jennifer play in BBC One’s Traces?

Jennifer plays Professor Kathy Torrance on the new crime drama Traces on BBC One.

Prof Torrance is a Professor of Forensic Anthropology at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy.

Jennifer as Professor Kathy Torrance on Traces (Credit: BBC)

While speaking to UKTV, Jennifer described her character as: “Kathy is quite a piece of work. She is a Professor of Forensic Anthropology at SIFA and she loves working with bones and science and facts, but human relationships, that’s a bit of a tricky one for her.”



In the series, her character joins forces with Emma Hedges (played by Molly Windsor), Prof. Sarah Gordon (played by Laura Fraser) to uncover the truth behind an unsolved murder.

How can I watch Traces?

Traces airs Mondays on BBC One at 9pm. The entire series is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Traces? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.