Martin Compston has quickly cemented himself as one of the UK’s most beloved actors but what do we know about him – like, is he married?

After rising to fame at just 16, the now 34-year-old’s face has become synonymous with acclaimed TV dramas.

His latest project is BBC crime drama Traces, but what else is there to know about the actor?

Martin is best known for his role in Line of Duty but is he married? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Martin Compston?

The Scottish star, 34, was born in Greenock, Inverclyde.

He quit secondary school during his fifth year to pursue a dream of being a football player.

In 2016, he married his wife Tianna Flynn.

Read more: Line of Duty series six: Writer Jed Mercurio spills secrets about show’s return in 2021

The happy couple have been together for three years before tying the knot.

Martin Compston and his wife are both actors, although currently Tianna working as an estate agent.

Her public Facebook page, describes her as an actress, model and stuntwoman.

Martin first rose to fame aged just 16 (Credit: BBC)

What has Martin starred in?

The actor was just 16 when he starred in his first role in Ken Loach’s Sweet Sixteen.

The film was critically acclaimed, and it helped him bag a spot on BBC drama Monarch of the Glen.

But his big breakout role came in 2012. when he starred in breakout hit Line of Duty as DS Steve Arnott.

Last year was a big year for Martin. He starred in BBC surrogacy drama The Nest, and bagged a role in BBC and Albi crime drama, Traces.

He’s also dabbled in Hollywood, starring in Margot Robbie flick Mary Queen of Scots.

Martin Compston married his wife, Tianna, in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Martin Compston height: How tall is he?

The Traces actor is 5ft 6in tall, or 173cm.

Martin was born in Scotland (Credit: Twitter)

Is Martin Compston’s accent in Traces real?

It turns out Martin’s accent in BBC drama Line of Duty is entirely fictitious.

“I’m fiercely Scottish but people in Scotland get a wee bit annoyed with it…” the star previously told Radio X.

“I can’t play everything as if I’m from Greenock! I’m an actor!”

Martin is returning for Line of Duty series 6 (Credit: BBC)

When is Line of Duty back?

Line of Duty series six managed to film last year despite Covid-19 gripping the nation. Filming wrapped at the end of November.

“That’s a wrap!” creator Jed Mercurio wrote on Twitter.

“Our last day of filming completed a few hours ago. 82 days of shooting with the Covid shutdown in between, but we made it, thanks to our brilliant cast and crew. And thanks to our loyal fans for your exceptional patience.”

Read more: Gogglebox viewers beg Channel 4 to make Line Of Duty stars series regulars

Opening up about how the pandemic impacted filming, Martin said: “It was a different way of filming to get used to, but we were lucky to get back doing a job we love. The scripts from Jed Mercurio superb as ever and we gave it everything we had so fingers crossed.”

There’s no word yet on an official premiere date, however.

There is no word on The Nest series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Will there be The Nest series two?

The surrogacy drama performed well with viewers, scoring over 7 million for each episode.

However, despite its success, the BBC has yet to give an official word regarding a second series.

The show’s creator, Nicole Taylor, teased that she would love to continue the show.

“I said to someone recently that I never understand why writers write second series where there’s a first series that concludes satisfactorily, but now I do because I miss the characters so much,” she told the BBC.

Martin’s new drama Traces begins on BBC One at 9pm on January 4. All episodes can be watched on iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.