New BBC crime drama Traces is set to be a big hit for the Beeb, and actress Molly Windsor who plays Emma leads the jam-packed cast but what else has she been in?

It’s not the first time the British-born actress has been on the silver screen though.

Molly Windsor won a BAFTA in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

What has Molly Windsor starred in?

Molly first rose to fame as a teenager when she starred in Channel 4’s movie The Unloved.

In 2010, she had a role opposite Emily Watson in Australian movie Oranges and Sunshine.

She returned to screens in 2017 when she featured in BBC series Three Girls. The harrowing series dramatised the events around the Rochdale sex abuse scandal.

“You can watch the news and you can read a statistic about grooming and you understand it on an intellectual level, but when Three Girls came out people felt it more emotionally and it made them want to help things change,” said Molly at the time.

“It’s that gut feeling that made me want to carry on and support Safe and Sound. Not every job’s going to be like that, but it can be really powerful and shows just what TV drama can do.”

Her role went down well with critics, and she bagged herself a Best Actress award at the BAFTAs in 2018.

It came just a year after she was named as one of BAFTA’s 20 Breakthrough Brits.

In 2019, she played university student Rose Vaughan in ITV’s much-hyped drama, Cheat.

Last year, she expressed her hopes to star in a Marvel or DC superhero film in the future.

Molly stars in new BBC drama Traces (Credit: BBC)

How old is Molly Windsor?

Molly Windsor is 23.

She was born June 19, 1997 in Nottingham, England.

She went to the Nottingham Television Workshop and the Rama Young Actors when she was 10, and the rest is history.

The actress is only 23-years-old (Credit: BBC)

Who does Molly Windsor play in Traces on the BBC?

Molly stars as lab assistant Emma Hedges in the BBC crime drama.

She returns to Scotland to take up a new job, and signs up to an online course in the process. She quickly realises the fictitious case study is strikingly similar to an incident in her past.

As she begins to unearth secrets, she quickly realises that nobody can be trusted.

“She’s really clever and intelligent, you know that because she’s got such a great job,” Molly told iNews.

“But she’s also got a side of her that’s quite impulsive and spontaneous. She’s at that strange age when she’s kind of working out who she is.”

Traces begins on BBC One at 9pm on January 4. All episodes can be watched in iPlayer.

