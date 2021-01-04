Traces, a gripping crime drama begins on BBC One tonight and it’s about to take over your life for sure.

Set in Scotland and exploring the world of SIFA, the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science, Traces introduces three female protagonists in the form of Emma Hedges, Prof. Sarah Gordon, and Prof. Kathy Torrance.

Together, they use their knowledge of forensic science to help reveal the truth about a murder.

Traces begins on BBC One at 9pm on January 4 (Credit: BBC)

What is the plot of Traces on the BBC?

“When 23-year-old Emma Hedges returns to Scotland to take up a new position as a lab assistant at SIFA, she signs up to an online course which teaches the principles of forensic science,” reads the show’s synopsis.

“But she soon discovers that the fictitious case study has a strikingly similar and shocking link to her past.

“As Emma’s sleuthing takes her into darker corners and unpicks more and more secrets, it becomes clear that she should trust no-one.

“It will be Sarah and Kathy’s exacting minds that reward Emma’s faith in the science that has fuelled her imagination and who will ultimately bring a killer to justice.”

However, everything is made more complicated for Emma when she starts falling for Daniel, who is also involved in the investigation.

The show features an array of UK talent including Martin Compston (Credit: BBC)

Who stars in the Traces cast?

Molly Windsor leads the cast of Traces. She previously won a BAFTA for her role in BBC drama Three Girls.

She’s joined by Laura Fraser as Sarah and Jennifer Spence as Kathy.

Fans will recognise Line of Duty star Martin Compston, who plays Scottish love interest Neil McKinven.

Other actors featuring in the cast include EastEnders star Laurie Brett, Morayo Akandé, John Gordon Sinclair, Joana Borj and Anna Leong Brophy.

Traces is the Beeb’s newest crime drama but has been aired before (Credit: BBC)

Has Traces been on before?

If it does look a little familiar to you, you aren’t losing your marbles!

The show originally aired on Alibi in December 2019, so there are some reviews from that original outing.

Don’t read ahead if you don’t want to know what the critics wrote!

Traces review: What are critics saying?

Evening Standard said the show tends to get “bogged” down in its use of technical language.

“Lordy, it’s boring,” says its review.

However, Metro didn’t agree.

It claims Traces offers a “refreshing female-led” angle on the well-worn crime drama formula.

Viewers can watch the entire season on iPlayer (Credit: BBC)

Traces series 2: Will there be a second season?

There is currently no word from Alibi or BBC regarding a potential second season of the show.

Traces begins on BBC One on Monday January 4 at 9pm.

For those unable to wait, the entire series will be on iPlayer at 10pm after the first episode has aired.

