On Too Hot To Handle, rule breaks are going to literally cost you – dearly.

Season two launches today, with a new set of contestants whisked away to a romantic tropical paradise in Turks and Caicos.

But the luxury villa is not one to misbehave in – with sex ban robot Lana ready to call out anyone who doesn’t follow the rules.

So, just how much is a snog (or more) from your potential new other half actually worth?

Turns out, actually a lot.

Let’s hope the 10 new arrivals can actually keep their act together with $100,000 on the line.

How much will misbehaving cost the singletons? (Credit: Netflix)

How much does Too Hot To Handle rule breaks cost?

The cost of each rule break (according to the misbehaviour from season one) is as follows:

Kissing – $3,000

Inappropriate genital touching – $3,000

Masturbation – $2,000

Sex – $20,000

So basically, you need to behave or that money is going to disappear very, very quickly.

On top of that, it’s revealed in episode one of season two that this year will differ slightly.

While all remaining contestants got a cut of the final prize pot in season one, season two will not follow the same logic.

We still don’t know how many people stand to walk away with some cash.

Welcome to a party in paradise with sun, sex… and zero sex (Credit: Netflix)

When can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 2 are available now on Netflix.

But unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a week for the next batch of episodes.

The final six episodes will all drop at the same time on June 30th.

That’s when the winner or winners will be revealed.

Too Hot To Handle season 2 is available now on Netflix.

