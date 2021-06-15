Too Hot To Handle season 2’s cast has been announced – and someone pass us a fan because it’s not just the heatwave making us blush.

These 10 hopefuls are about to spend two weeks in pure luxury at a Turks and Caicos resort… full of the promise of sun, sand and zero sex.

Shortly after their arrival, they’ll be told that they have to refrain from any and all sexual contact. Or lose their $100,000 prize money.

So, who’s going to behave, and who’s going to prove too tempting to resist?

Meet the team ready to cause trouble…

Who are the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Will sexy nerd Cam rule them all? (Credit: Netflix)

Cam

24-year-old model and personal trainer from South Wales, UK.

Find them on Instagram: @camholmess

Cam is a self-confessed sexy nerd, loves Lord of the Rings and can do a spot-on Gollum impression.

… He’s even engaged in some elf-based roleplay.

Cam’s a personal trainer who always thinks the grass is greener on the other side, meaning he struggles to settle.

Will Lana be able to help him see what he’s already got, and teach him to appreciate a more meaningful relationship?

Canadian Carly is devoutly single… but for how long? (Credit: Netflix)

Carly

24-year-old model from Toronto, Canada.

Find them on Instagram: @carlylawrence_

Carly is, in her own words, a man-eater. This Canadian model is an insatiable, fun-loving party girl, who hates being told what to do.

She used to be a competitive dancer but has no interest in finding her perfect partner.

She’s here to have fun and let loose, so how will she take the news that the boys will be out of bounds, and sex will be totally off-limits?

Will Chase handle the pressure? (Credit: Netflix)

Chase

24-year-old athlete from Arizona, USA.

Find them on Instagram: @chasedemoor

Chase is tall, dark and handsome… he also happens to be a professional football player.

He’s got admirers lining up and a good thing too, as he has a sex drive that’s, in his words, 100 out of 10.

Coming into the retreat he’s ready for the games to begin – little does he know that Lana has her own game in mind…

Will British babe Emily find The One? (Credit: Netflix)

Emily

27-year-old model from the UK.

Find them on Instagram: @emilyfayemiller

London-based Emily has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants.

This multi-lingual model is the life and soul of the party, but she’s not afraid to break a few hearts in her search for satisfaction.

Can Lana help her find her softer side a deeper connection, or will the temptation in the retreat prove too hard to resist?

How will rebellious Kayla deal with Lana’s rules? (Credit: Netflix)

Kayla

26-year-old model and bartender from Florida, USA.

Find them on Instagram: @kaylajean.official

Laidback Florida girl Kayla is happiest when hanging at the beach, tanning and surfing – and eyeing up the talent.

A model and bartender, she loves a bad boy and has never been rejected.

Her strict upbringing gave her a rebellious wild side when she left home, so will breaking the rules come naturally to her, or will Lana be able to keep her in check?

Larissa is a lawyer but will Lana outsmart her? (Credit: Netflix)

Larissa

28-year-old lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand.

Find them on Instagram: @Larissa_Townson

Auckland-based lawyer Larissa is a force to be reckoned with – when she’s not immersed in the legal world she’s enjoying all the attention she gets at parties.

Her friends call her Tinkerbell, as she loves the guys to be obsessed with her, even though she isn’t a one-man kind of girl.

What this real-life legally blonde doesn’t know is that she’s about to become illegally horny with Lana’s rules in play…

Will Marvin be tamed by Lana’s lessons? (Credit: Netflix)

Marvin

26-year-old model and influencer from France.

Find them on Instagram: @marvin.anthony_

A Parisian model and influencer with a masters in finance, who’s played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business – Marvin has it all.

He’s got confidence to spare, but with his pick of the ladies and all the attention, can you have too much of a good thing?

Lana certainly thinks so and Marvin’s about to find out, as she takes all sex off the table for the Too Hot To Handle cast.

What will model Melinda learn on the show? (Credit: Netflix)

Melinda

28-year-old model from Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Find them on Instagram: @melinda_melrose

Melinda is one of 16 siblings, but that doesn’t stop her from standing out in a crowd.

Melinda loves to be complimented so her modelling work suits her just fine. She’s a self-professed firecracker and going into the retreat she’s a predator on the hunt, with the boys in her sights.

Will Lana be able to reel her in, or will she refuse to be tamed?

Nathan moved to the States for a life as a Magic Mike style stripped (Credit: Netflix)

Nathan

27-year-old former stripped from UK, now in Texas, USA.

Find them on Instagram: @nathankwebb

Nathan moved to Texas to become a Magic Mike style stripper, with a passion for country music and an even deeper passion for the ladies.

Nathan’s had his heart broken before and now he jumps from girl to girl.

Unfortunately, with sexual relations off the menu, will Lana be able to help him open up again and look for a deeper connection in the Too Hot To Handle cast?

Will personal trainer Peter learn some self-control? (Credit: Netflix)

Peter

21-year-old personal trainer from New York, USA.

Find them on Instagram: @petervigilante

When Peter’s not pumping iron, he’s performing as a TikTok influencer. It’s work that means he’s not shy of attention, receiving 100-200 DMs a day from his admirers.

He is close to his big family, who are based in Staten Island, particularly his mom who is the number one woman in his life.

He’s also a fan of astrology, but here’s betting he didn’t see a summer-long sex ban in the stars…

When does Too Hot To Handle season 2 start?

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle drop on June 23rd.

After that, episodes five to 10 will stream a week later.

Let’s see how well they get on…

Too Hot To Handle is available on Netflix.

