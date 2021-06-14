Welcome to the Too Hot To Handle villa for season 2. Fair warning: It. Is. Beautiful.

As Netflix prepares to send a new group of singletons off to a fantasy destination (before telling them to be on best behaviour), fans have been given a glimpse into where they’ll be staying.

And who were they going to ask to show us around? Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, obviously.

It’s the crossover we were born to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the luxury resort.

Where is the villa and what’s there?

This year’s Too Hot To Handle villa is the Turtle Tail Estate on Providenciales Island, Turks & Caicos.

It’s perfect for anyone who wants to be away from prying eyes on the southern side of the island.

Who will spend time on the lovers’ swing? (Credit: Netflix)

The villa boasts five bedrooms, a movie theatre, tennis court, and its own private chef and butler.

If you want to spend time outside, there’s an infinity pool, hot tub and fire pit.

As well as this, there’s a private waterfront so you have the beach to yourself.

The island is the perfect place for privacy (Credit: Netflix)

Long story short: It’s an actual piece of paradise. Even Rihanna and P Diddy previously spent time there.

It’s not cheap though – with price tag of up to $22,000 a night. So for us at least, this is the closest we’re going to get to staying there.

Rihanna and P Diddy have previously spent time at the luxury villa (Credit: Netflix)

When does Too Hot To Handle season 2 start?

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle drop on June 23rd.

Episodes five to 10 will start streaming a week later.

Will the contestants be able to keep their hands to themselves for $100,000?

Or will the enticing sun, sea and sex atmosphere prove too tempting?

