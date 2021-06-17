Too Hot To Handle season 1 set the standard high when it came to misbehaving in paradise on the Netflix show.

Tasked with keeping their hands off each other despite the ramped-up sexual energy, the cast didn’t last long before they started getting frisky at the loss of their $100,000 prize month.

And with season two boasting a brand new cast and an even sexier location in Turks and Caicos, the frenzy is about to happen all over again.

But what have the original cast been up to since their time with Lana? Did the couples formed on the show last?

Ahead of the release of season two, here’s what the naughty possums who dominated the reality show’s last run did next.

Francesca and Harry’s relationship was turbulent on and off screen (Credit: Netflix)

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago

Harry and Francesca undoubtedly earned their reputation as the sauciest members of Too Hot To Handle season 1.

Unable to keep their hands off each other, the couple spent some serious cash in the name of getting randy.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the couple did try and give it a go after their time on the series, dating for a year and even getting matching tattoos.

They then split around the time the show aired, and things turned sour quickly with the pair taking jabs at each other online.

He even made threats to sue Francesca for ‘damaging his reputation’.

Francesca went on to date Towie star Demi Sims, with the girls moving in together just a month after dating.

Francesca and Harry have been on and off after their time in the villa (Credit: Netflix)

The whirlwind didn’t last though and they split in early 2021.

Harry doesn’t appear to have been publicly attached to anyone, instead enjoying a party boy lifestyle with pals including Tiger King’s Dillon Passage.

But then, in the biggest U-turn surprise, they gave things another go in May 2021.

It didn’t last though, and Harry has gone on record to say that they’re probably done for good now.

We’ll see…

Sharron and Rhonda tried but didn’t work out (Credits: Netflix)

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend

Now, out of all the couples that got together on the series, Rhonda and Sharron were the couple that looked like they were going to make it.

Staying (mostly) true to the experiment, the couple ultimately got rewarded with special time to themselves after achieving ’emotional intimacy’.

Mum-of-one Rhonda also shared her fears about being in a new relationship and how that would affect her son.

Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be.

In the reunion special, an emotional Rhonda revealed they had gone their separate ways.

“We kind of fell off a little bit, and took a break in our communication,” Sharron later said.

Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg

This couple is one that we didn’t see coming, with Nicole and Bryce flirting but nothing else on the show.

Nicole even seemed to be inseparable with David Birtwistle during the show.

However, after leaving, they got to know each other better and Bryce confirmed he had ‘a long-distance thing going on’ with the Irish lass.

But the gap between Ireland and Florida was clearly too wide for them to get serious, and coronavirus lockdown basically sealed their fate.

They split before getting too serious but remain good pals – and he even got the gang together to party on his yacht last summer.

Too Hot To Handle returns June 23rd on Netflix.

