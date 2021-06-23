Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch believes that her time on the show has had a major impact on her love life.

The London babe became a stand-out star in season one of the dating series with a sex ban, thanks to her cheeky charm.

But it turns out that on top of not finding love while in the raunchy villa, she’s also struggling outside too.

Speaking to Metro, Chloe explained: “Before I went on I definitely thought it would help it. But now I have to say it’s hindered it – it can be really hard to know if someone is really genuine or if they’re dating you because they’ve seen you on a show.

“And all my exes came crawling out of the woodwork once I was on the show. So it really puts barriers up.”

However, she’s still on the lookout and wants to find the one, saying “everything happens for a reason”.

The British babe is an original Too Hot To Handle cast member (Credit: Netflix)

She also knows that if she finds someone to break down that barrier, she’s ready to meet The One.

What’s Chloe Veitch up to now?

Chloe is definitely keeping herself busy since Too Hot To Handle.

Earlier this year, Chloe returned to Netflix to star in The Circle US – a catfishing reality series where you can play as whoever you want.

But Too Hot To Handle has never been too far away for her.

Currently, she is hosting the new spin-off chat show connected to the series, Extra Hot.

Chloe didn’t find love in the villa (Credit: Netflix)

How can I watch the new Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle season 2 has launched today. The first four episodes available on Netflix now.

Once you get through those, you have to wait a week for the second batch.

The final six episodes drop June 30th on the streaming service, where the winner(s) will be announced.

That’s if they have any prize money left to give out – the naughty participants have already lost a chunk of it.

Too Hot To Handle is available now on Netflix.

