Too Hot To Handle is back on Netflix with a bang – quite literally – with the cast not being able to keep their hands off each other.

Despite being slapped with a sex ban by AI robot Lana, it took all of two seconds for the naughty gang to start breaking the rules.

As a result, they spent a massive chunk of their $100,000 prize fund. After all, every rule break comes at a literal cost.

Turns out a whole load of cash isn’t enough to stop some getting frisky. Just four episodes in, and they’re already in big trouble.

This party in paradise is proving expensive (Credit: Netflix)

So who are the biggest culprits? And who’s managing to behave so far?

Here’s how the randy stars of the show have wasted their prize money so far.

How much money has been lost so far?

In the first four episodes, the team lost $32,000 from their prize money. $21,000 alone in a single day.

The total indiscretions (and their cost) so far are:

Cam and Emily: $3000 (Kiss)

Carly and Chase: $3000 (Kiss)

Melinda and Marvin: $3000 (Kiss)

Cam and Emily: $3000 (Kiss)

Peter and Melinda: $3000 (Kiss)

Peter and Carly: $3000 (Kiss)

Carly and Chase: $3000 (Kiss)

Emily and Cam: $4000 (inappropriate sexual contact)

Cam: $2000 (Self-gratification)

Cam and Emily: $5000 (Dry humping and self-touching)

Total: $32,000

As it stands, Cam and Emily are responsible for the most money lost, losing $17,000 between them.

Larissa, Kayla and Nathan are the best behaved and haven’t broken any rules.

Cam is responsible for the most rule breaks (Credit: Netflix)

When are the rest of the Too Hot To Handle episodes released?

The series runs for 10 episodes, with the first four available now.

The following six will drop next Wednesday, where the winner will be revealed.

That’s if they don’t waste all their prize money on raunchy antics first…

Too Hot To Handle is available now on Netflix.

