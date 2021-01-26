Tom Zanetti is on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating.

The DJ, 31, is in the quest for love, but had the dating gurus in tears as he opened up about his past love life.

The dad-of-one explained how he tragically lost his girlfriend.

Read on to find out more about the star and his sombre past..

Why is Tom Zanetti famous?

Tom is a British DJ and music producer. He is well-known on the clubbing DJ scene prior to lockdown.

He has had several commercial singles and albums out. To date, his biggest single success was his record You Want Me featuring Sadie Ama in 2016. The song reached number 3 on the UK dance charts and 22 on the mainstream charts.

He’s also a bit of a social media influencer, having amassed an impressive 437,000 plus Instagram followers.

Tom Zanetti is now on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: SplashNews)

When did he become a dad?

Tom found out he was going to be a dad when he was just 16.

His teenage sweetheart, Lizzie Pickavance, gave birth to their son Deaconn on 11 October 2006.

By then Tom was 17.

What happened to his girlfriend?

Tragedy struck in 2010 when Lizzie lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.

She later died in hospital, leaving Tom and their son devastated.

After Love Island star Sophie Gardon passed, followed by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong in 2018, Tom spoke out on his own grief.

Taking to social media, he said: “It’s really hit home and broken my heart to see what that boy was going through.

“I’ve just been reading Aaron’s Instagram, the posts about what he was writing before he [passed away] and it reminded me so much of how I felt about what happened when my girlfriend died…

“I feel like it’s so sad… and I wanted to put a message out…

“If you’re going through something like that when you lose someone you love, who you spend all your time with, there’s nothing worse…



“It gets easier and if you ask someone who’s going through depression. You need to ask for help and speak to someone you love.”

Meanwhile Celebs Go Dating expert Paul Brunson told The Sun that his tragic life had the judges in tears.

He explained: “And then last but not least is that he’s gone through such a tough life.

“And that will obviously come out in the series and it’s going to be emotional for everyone.

“I think it was the first time I’ve seen Anna [Williamson] really cry, in the agency was when Tom was talking about his past.”

Tom with his ex-girlfriend Hayley (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Tom date a Love Island star?

Tom started dating former Love Island star, Hayley Hughes in 2018.

They spoke of marriage, but had broken up by the following year.

In January 2019, Hayley confirmed on Instagram: “Due to lot of speculation I would like to confirm me and Tom have in fact split.

“I believe the most important relationship we have with ourselves. I wish him all the best.”

The Celebs Go Dating cast this year (Credit: Channel 4)

How to watch Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is on E4 weeknights at 9pm.

Alternatively past episodes can be streamed on All4.

